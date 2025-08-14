The Sanseito Party has built its brand on “Japan First.” It rails against foreign influence, calls for greater food self-sufficiency and has even flirted with the idea of closing Japan’s borders more tightly. But when it comes to their own branded products, it seems “Japan First” stops where the supply chain begins.

Sanseito Beer Manufactured Overseas

Their latest foray into merchandise — an “official” party beer — comes in a 350 ml can proudly emblazoned with “Malt (manufactured overseas)” in the ingredient list. Price tag: ￥600 a can, plus a flat ￥990 shipping fee nationwide. Yes, the “Japan First” beer costs more to ship than to drink.

The beer’s ingredient list became a topic in Japan when a photo of the can was posted on X (formerly Twitter), now with nearly four million views. Another image replied with a photo of their own — a close-up of a tag on a T-shirt, presumably official Sanseito merch, that reads, “Made in China.”

The revelations sparked criticism online. Some questioned how a party advocating “Japan First” could justify using imported ingredients and overseas manufacturing for its own products. One commenter wrote:

“It’s absurd to preach ‘100% food self-sufficiency’ and then put foreign products into items with your party’s name on them.”

Others, however, defended the decision. Supporters argued that incorporating foreign resources does not contradict a “Japan First” stance. They also pointed out that Japan’s domestic barley production is low, and even major beer makers rely heavily on imported malt.

That may be true, but it misses the point entirely. The problem isn’t that Sanseito can’t live up to its own rules — it’s that the rules were never meant to be lived by in the first place. “Japan First” is less a policy and more a performance: a calculated device to stoke xenophobia, galvanize supporters and cast the party as guardian of a threatened nation. Its power lies in fear and resentment more than in the actual substance of its proposed policies.

The optics are unmistakable: The Sanseito Party’s Japan First platform, now available in a can of foreign-malt beer, shipped with a foreign-made T-shirt. It’s a perfect pairing for anyone who enjoys their nationalism like their drinking water — imported, rebranded and sold back at a markup.

