A soft and fluffy sweet bread with a crispy cookie-like crust on top, melonpan is a popular snack in Japan. Not actually flavored with melon, it gets its name from the distinctive grid-like pattern on the crust. You’ll find these sweet snacks in convenience stores and bakeries all over Japan, but are they safe to eat? Not according to Toshiaki Yoshino, a dentist, periodontist and leader of the political group Japan Seishinkai. At least, that was his view three years ago when he was delivering a speech ahead of the 2022 House of Councillors election as a member of the Sanseito Party.

Melonpan Adopted by Communist Party To Mock Sanseito

“I’ve seen a lot of people die the next day after eating melonpan,” said Yoshino. He left Sanseito the following year, citing differences in ideology. However, the video of that speech from the election campaign has recently resurfaced online, with the Communist Party using it to mock Sanseito. At a rally in Osaka on July 4, Communist Party leader Tomoko Tamura was handed a melonpan by her colleague. She held the sweet bread aloft while singing “Power to the People” by John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band after criticizing Sanseito’s anti-foreigner policies. Since then, melonpan has become the party’s unofficial symbol, with supporters bringing them to rallies and left-wing activists waving them in protest during Sanseito speeches.

On July 10, Mizuho Umemura, who joined Sanseito in June, posted on X, “Eating melonpan will kill you” is not the official stance of the party.” She added, “We ask all citizens to be cautious of spreading misinformation.” The message was posted with a picture of Umemura with a melonpan in hand. In another post, she criticized the policies of other parties, such as the Constitutional Party of Japan, the Communist Party and the Japan Innovation Party, while asking why “Sanseito’s melonpan topic is getting so much attention?” This was followed by an X Community Note, providing some background details.

Sanseito’s Anti-Wheat Policies

One of Sanseito’s key policies for the Upper House election is to promote food and health care without using chemicals. It feels the Japanese diet became too Westernized after the US-led Occupation. It has also been claimed that the party believes that wheat was introduced to this country after the war as a tool to poison the Japanese mind and body. Responding to Sanseito’s reported anti-wheat policies, leader Sohei Kamiya said, “You should look at the evidence and eat what suits your constitution. I don’t think it’s 100% a lie that ‘wheat is bad for you,’ but it’s being exaggerated.” Sanseito is known for its controversial policies. It recently pledged to make terminally ill patients cover all medical expenses for their life-prolonging treatments.

