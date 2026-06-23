A man shouting “It should be the death penalty” was tackled by court staff after storming toward the witness stand moments after Riko Uchida, 23, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for the 2024 death of 17-year-old high school student Runa Murayama. The incident occurred at the Asahikawa District Court on Monday as Presiding Judge Yuka Tanaka was concluding the sentencing. Court staff quickly restrained the man before he could reach the front of the courtroom.

The intruder, identified as Tetsushi Murayama, a 48-year-old self-employed delivery worker from Fukuoka Prefecture, was arrested. During questioning, he admitted to the charges, saying, “I was not satisfied with the sentencing request, so I entered the courtroom to protest.” Following the disturbance, the judge declared a recess before returning to explain the reasoning behind the verdict. Uchida ultimately received the 27-year prison term sought by prosecutors, who portrayed her as the architect of the girl’s death.

The Asahikawa Murder Case

Murayama reportedly posted an unauthorized photo of Uchida on social media. Enraged, Uchida and accomplice Yuka Konishi kidnapped and confined Murayama in a vehicle and took her to Kamui Suspension Bridge. They forced her to undress and make an apology video while sitting on the bridge’s railing. Murayama eventually fell into the Ishikari River after Uchida repeatedly shouted “Die” and “Fall.” Uchida was indicted on charges of murder, unlawful confinement and indecent assault resulting in death without consent.

One of Murayama’s relatives filed a missing person report with Hokkaido police on April 22, 2024. Later that month, the victim’s body was found in the river downstream of the bridge. It was also revealed that Uchida and a 16-year-old male acquaintance tried to extort money from Murayama via social media. Responding to the charges against her, Uchida coldly said, “I don’t know if the girl fell from the bridge. I just left her there.”

In court, Konishi, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison for her role in Murayama’s death, testified that Uchida pushed the victim off the bridge. Uchida denied the allegation, stating: “I had no intention of killing her, and I did not cause her to fall from the bridge.” Her lawyers argued that she had not planned the crime and should not bear full responsibility. Prosecutors, meanwhile, described her actions as “extremely brutal,” adding that she had “trampled on the dignity of the girl’s personality.”

Police Scandal Surrounding the Case

The case also drew scrutiny of the local police force. As the investigation into Murayama’s death unfolded, it emerged that Uchida had attended parties with members of the Asahikawa police force and underage individuals prior to her arrest. During police questioning, Uchida admitted to having an extramarital affair with an assistant inspector — referred to as “Inspector X” — at the Asahikawa Central Police Station. Following an internal investigation, he was disciplined and resigned from the force.

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