It seems like an innocuous photograph capturing three people — a woman and two men — posing closely together. The woman, her face half-hidden by an e-cigarette, seems embarrassed by the attention. In contrast, the men beside her are grinning unabashedly, as if reveling in their camaraderie. While it all looks innocent enough, this very image has become the focal point of a scandal shaking the foundations of the Asahikawa Police Department.

The Asahikawa Murder Case

The scandal traces back to a murder case that rocked Asahikawa, Hokkaido, earlier this year. In April, 21-year-old Riko Uchida and her 19-year-old accomplice lured 17-year-old high school girl Runa Murayama into a sadistic trap. What began as a petty online dispute spiraled into a nightmare: the victim was confined in a car, mercilessly beaten and dragged to the edge of Kamui Kotan Bridge. There, as her tormentors taunted her with cries of “fall” and “die,” the terrified girl plummeted to her death.

Uchida took a video from her smartphone documenting the victim’s ultimate humiliation. She was forced to strip naked and bow in degradation. Uchida’s response to the charges against her was ice-cold: “I don’t know if the girl fell from the bridge,” she said. “I just left her there.”

Uchida was indicted on July 3 for abducting, assaulting and killing the girl. The 19-year-old accomplice was later indicted on August 2 for murder and other related charges connected to the victim’s death.

The sheer brutality of the crime sent shock waves through the community, prompting an investigation by the Hokkaido Prefectural Police. However, beneath the surface of this investigation lurks a cesspool of inappropriate — and potentially criminal — behavior by Ashikawa officers who allegedly went out partying with Uchida long before her arrest.

Partying With a Murderer

Kazuyuki Kishimoto, head of the Asahikawa branch of the Council of Fathers and Mothers to Protect Youth, as well as the NPO Hokkaido Help Consultation Office, has exposed the murky details. Kishimoto, who also operates the SP Detective Agency in Asahikawa, uncovered evidence of an “inappropriate relationship” between Uchida and detectives from the Asahikawa Central Police Station.

“My investigation revealed that back in January, officers from the Organized Crime Countermeasures Section 2, including Inspectors X and Y and Detective Z, were drinking with Uchida at a karaoke bar in Asahikawa. This wasn’t some innocent gathering — it was their New Year’s party, which spiraled into a raucous, booze-soaked affair with dozens of attendees. Uchida, who just happened to be there with a friend, quickly cozied up to Inspector X and the others,” Kishimoto told Weekly Gendai.

The woman in the photograph wearing camouflage and holding the e-cigarette is none other than Uchida, flanked by Detective Z and Inspector X.

“Their relationship didn’t end that night,” added Kishimoto. “They continued to meet for drinking parties in Asahikawa, and these gatherings weren’t a one-time occurrence.”

An Affair With the Killer

The July 11 issue of Bunshun Weekly broke the story of a sordid extramarital affair between Inspector X — a married man — and Uchida. The implications are as damning as they are disturbing. Had this secret not come to light, Inspector X could have been involved in the investigation. The Hokkaido Police, scrambling to contain the fallout, hastily stripped him of his detective duties.

“The revelation was shocking,” wrote a Bunshun reporter. “Uchida had been arrested several times, and during one of her interrogations, she confessed, ‘I was in an adulterous relationship with X from the Central Police Station.’ When the police seized Uchida’s phone and reviewed its contents, they confirmed the affair, leading the Hokkaido Prefectural Police’s Inspectorate to investigate.”

Preying on Minors

The scandal, however, doesn’t stop there. The drinking parties organized by Inspector X weren’t limited to Uchida. Her friends, including minors, were also present. Kishimoto’s investigation revealed that Inspector X was reportedly aware that one of Uchida’s friends was underage but allowed her to drink regardless.

“This isn’t a matter that can be dismissed with a simple ‘we didn’t know her age.’ Inspector X, who had previously questioned this minor in another case, would have been fully aware of her age,” Kishimoto told News Post Seven. “Despite this, he did nothing to stop her from drinking.”

The situation grew even more sinister when it was revealed that officers involved in the scandal attempted to cover up their misdeeds.

“Inspector X’s actions raised concerns within the police, prompting an internal investigation. In response, his colleagues urged others to keep quiet about drinking with minors — a clear attempt at a cover-up. If true, this behavior is utterly unacceptable for law enforcement officers,” Kishimoto told News Post Seven.

Speaking about another picture, he added, “This one shows Inspector X standing at the counter. The woman with her back to the camera is Uchida, and in the background, you can see her underage friend. Look how they’re enjoying themselves. Now we know it’s a murderer and a police officer. There’s even testimony that these two disappeared from the bar while others continued drinking. And yet, Inspector X isn’t the only officer with questionable conduct at the Asahikawa Central Police Station.”

Kishimoto added, “Detectives Y and Z were shamelessly flirting with Uchida’s underage friend, fully aware she was a minor. These are supposed to be officers of the law, and yet here they were, hitting on a child. This wasn’t some tasteless joke. It was a sickening display of predatory behavior.”

Reveling in Drunken Debauchery

The drinking behavior of these officers was also heavily criticized.

“They drank in such a disgraceful manner, causing havoc in the bar. Some officers took off their shirts and helped themselves behind the counter, drinking beer and wine not included in the all-you-can-drink deal. One even drank wine straight from the bottle after opening it. Another left the beer tap running, flooding the floor, while others started cooking udon noodles in the kitchen without permission. They were utterly out of control,” Kishimoto told News Post Seven.

A System Beyond Repair

As the dust settles over Asahikawa, we’re left with a haunting question: how deep does the rot within the police force go? When those sworn to uphold the law instead choose to break it, not just in moments of weakness but with a reckless abandon that blurs the lines between protector and perpetrator, the very fabric of trust unravels. The image of officers raising their glasses with a murderer is more than a snapshot — it’s a damning indictment of a system that seems more interested in covering its tracks than delivering justice.

