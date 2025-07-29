Earlier this month, a city council committee in Shizuoka Prefecture submitted a resolution urging Ito city mayor Maki Takubo to resign after it was revealed she falsely claimed that she graduated from Toyo University. She had, in fact, had been expelled. Following the news, Takubo, who was only elected in May, said she planned to quit before the end of July. She added that she intended to run for reelection.

Maki Takubo To ‘Properly Sort Out the Facts’ on July 31

In her most recent press conference on Monday, however, Takubo failed to confirm whether she would be resigning. “Regarding my future, I will hold another press conference on July 31. I will then properly sort out the facts and make an announcement,” said the Ito city mayor. Unsurprisingly, reporters questioned whether she would be submitting her resignation at said press conference.

Takubo was evasive in her response, stating that the matter would be discussed on Thursday. The lack of clarity in her statement has led to speculation that she may be planning to continue as mayor of the hot spring resort city. Given what’s happened, though, that still seems unlikely. The resolution calling for her to resign was unanimously passed by the Ito municipal assembly.

The assembly also called for the establishment of a special investigative committee to look into allegations that Takubo intentionally falsified information about her background. In an Ito city public relations magazine, she was called a Toyo University graduate. Takubo admitted she approved this description, but claimed that prior to June 28, she believed she had graduated. She allegedly showed the city assembly speaker what she said was a diploma.

Takubo Declines Summons From Investigative Committee

At a press conference on July 7, Takubo insisted that she would submit the diploma, along with her yearbook and an enrollment certificate, to the Shizuoka District Public Prosecutors’ office. However, according to reports, she has yet to provide these documents. Last week, Takubo also declined a summons from the investigative committee. It plans to summon her again. If she refuses to appear, the committee may file a criminal accusation.

Since July 2, Ito’s city public relations office has reportedly received more than 1,800 complaints about Mayor Takubo. A local business operator also filed a criminal complaint against her for allegedly violating the Public Offices Election Act over the issue of false academic credentials. The person was reportedly contacted by the police on July 28 to confirm that the complaint had been received.

