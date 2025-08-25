From asking, “What is love?” to “I’m donut?”

The TikTok-famous donut shop I’m Donut? — popular for their aesthetic freshly-made nama donuts that come filled with unique gourmet flavors, as well as for their uniquely punctuated name — is collaborating with the K-pop girl group Twice for an exclusive new collection of donuts.

The limited-edition donuts will be sold as a celebration of the release of Twice’s sixth Japanese album, Enemy. Formed by top South Korean entertainment agency JYP Entertainment, Twice has risen through the ranks to become one of the most popular K-pop girl groups in the world. With three members of the group being Japanese (Momo, Sana and Mina), Twice has a huge Japanese fan base that has contributed to over 20 million album sales in Korea and Japan. Twice has impressively maintained their throne as Japan’s best-selling K-pop girl group for eight consecutive years.

The collaboration consists of a total of four new donuts, to be released as two sets. The first installment will be available from August 27 to September 8, while the second installment will be from September 9 to September 18.

Here’s everything you need to know to score your donut box.

Donut Set 1

The first release will include two specialty donuts and two standard donuts, packaged inside a black Enemy-themed box. An additional, unused donut box will be distributed for fans’ collections.

The set also comes with an original I’m Donut x Twice collaboration sticker that reads, “I’m Twice?” Customers will receive one random sticker out of nine color designs.

Flavors include:

I’m Star! – a black cocoa chocolate donut filled with cream and homemade custard and chunks of juicy figs, topped with a candied egg yolk

I’m Dance Imagination – a matcha milk chocolate donut filled with rich matcha cream and caramel sauce, topped with pistachios and cacao nibs

I’m Donut plain donut

I’m Donut glazed donut

Donut Set 2

The collab’s second release will include two other specialty donuts, this time packaged inside a white Enemy-themed box. Like the first edition, the set will come with one extra unused box and a random sticker.

Flavors include:

I’m Apple Junkie – a classic donut filled with cream, cinnamon, caramelized apples and apple puree; topped with fresh apples (this product contains rum mixed into the cream filling). Inspired by the apple featured in the “Enemy” music video.

I’m Rock and Roll! – a chocolate donut filled with chocolate custard cream, crunchy chocolate bits and a sweet and sour raspberry puree; topped with popping chocolate, caramel cocoa nuts and star-shaped ramune candy.

I’m Donut plain donut

I’m Donut glazed donut

Please check the website for allergy information.

How To Order

These special donuts require an advance reservation and will not be directly available to order at I’m Donut kiosks. Product vouchers will be sold online on a first-come, first-served basis each day and sales will end once they are sold out. Vouchers for the first set will be available starting on August 21, and for the second set starting on August 28. Customers can apply for one pickup slot per day and can purchase up to five sets at a time.

Donut pickup will take place at the Harajuku, Ikebukuro and Fukuoka I’m Donut stores.

To order vouchers, customers need to register for a free Plus Member ID. Reservations can be made here.

