In this week’s news roundup we report on the latest Babymetal album, Metal Forth, which landed in the top 10 on the US billboard chart. Two firefighters are killed following a devastating fire in Osaka. McDonald’s Japan postpones its collaboration with One Piece. SoftBank announces that it is investing $2 billion in Intel. Ministop apologizes for falsifying expiry dates. And a new restaurant opens on an abandoned railway line in Kyoto.

New Babymetal Album, Metal Forth, Enters Top 10 in US and German Charts

For the first time, an all-Japanese fronted group has landed in the top 10 of the overall US album chart. Metal Forth, the latest LP by kawaii metal band Babymetal, debuted at number nine on the Billboard 200 chart. It sold 36,000 equivalent album units and racked up more than 200 million global streams in its first week.

Metal Forth also landed in the top 10 in Germany and the top 20 in the UK. It’s the group’s first album to feature Momoko Okazaki (Momometal) as an official member. Suzuka Nakamoto (Su-Metal) and Moa Kikuchi (Moametal) have been with the band since it debuted 15 years ago. Yui Mizuno (Yuimetal) left Babymetal in 2018 due to health issues.

Two Firefighters Killed in Osaka Fire

Fire commander Takashi Mori, 55, and firefighter Mitsunari Nagatomo, 22, sadly passed away on Monday after two buildings caught fire in the downtown district of Dotonbori in Osaka. The blaze, which spread across approximately 100 square meters, took around nine hours to extinguish. Part of the structure between the fifth and sixth floors of one of the buildings collapsed, trapping Mori and Nagatomo.

The two buildings were inspected in June 2023. Six violations were found, including a lack of proper signage for emergency door exits. Automatic fire alarms had also not been installed in some places and evacuation drills, which are required at least twice a year, hadn’t been conducted. Authorities demanded improvements, yet only two of the violations were confirmed to have been addressed.

McDonald’s Japan Indefinitely Postpones One Piece Happy Meal Promotion

On Thursday, McDonald’s Japan announced that it was indefinitely postponing its latest Happy Meal promotion with One Piece. The fast food chain was planning to give away game cards related to the iconic pirate-themed manga series with its Happy Meals, starting next Friday. However, following the debacle with the Pokemon cards earlier this month, the company has decided to scrap the idea for now.

The Pokemon campaign lasted just one day as several outlets ran out of the cards. Some customers reportedly used multiple accounts to bypass the five‑meal limit. Footage spread online of chaotic scenes at stores that had to cope with extremely long lines and bulk buying. The hysteria also led to food waste, with customers leaving their uneaten meals in the restaurant.

Discover Tokyo, Every Week Get the city's best stories, under-the-radar spots and exclusive invites delivered straight to your inbox.

SoftBank To Invest $2 Billion in Intel

Japanese multinational investment holding company SoftBank announced on Tuesday that it will invest $2 billion into struggling American chipmaker Intel. The investment is reportedly equal to about 2% of the US company, which will make SoftBank the fifth-biggest shareholder. According to a joint statement by the two firms, SoftBank will pay $23 per share of Intel common stock.

The Trump administration is also working on a deal that could see the US government take a 10% stake in Intel. Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the idea was to “help stabilize the company for chip production here in the US.” He added, “There’s no talk of trying to force companies to buy from Intel.”

Ministop Apologizes Following Fake Expiry Dates Scandal

On Monday, the operator of the Japanese convenience store chain Ministop announced that 23 shops in seven prefectures had been selling in-store-cooked rice balls, bento boxes and other items with falsified expiry dates. The company subsequently suspended sales of in-store-cooked products in some 1,600 stores until a thorough investigation has been completed, and improvement measures have been put in place.

Ministop Co. discovered that some of the shop’s workers extended expiry dates by delaying labels for one to two hours after items were prepared in the kitchen. Other staff members reportedly removed expiry dates and replaced them with false ones. So far, no health issues have been reported. The company will continue to sell products made at the factory.

​​Idol Ryosuke Yamada Joins Pro Esports Gaming Team Crazy Raccoon

Ryosuke Yamada, a member of the popular group Hey! Say! Jump, is joining professional esports gaming team Crazy Raccoon (CR). The 32-year-old actor and singer is the first member of the company’s new “Star” division and will perform under his gaming alias, Leo. Known as a game enthusiast, Yamada launched his YouTube gaming channel, “Leo’s Playground,” in September 2021.

Speaking at the CR Fes 2025 on Wednesday, Yamada recalled a comment by the CR owner about him joining the group while they were playing a game together. He then started to give it some serious thought. “I can only say that I am very happy… Joining a team in this capacity is unprecedented, so I’m really looking forward to everyone’s reactions.”

Future Train: Kyoto’s New Restaurant on an Abandoned Elevated Railway Line

There was much excitement in Kyoto’s Umekoji region on Wednesday as the highly-anticipated Future Train restaurant had its soft opening. It’s an exciting opportunity for visitors, who can enjoy an interactive dining experience on board an upcycled 681-series Thunderbird limited express train. Produced by artist Sebastian Masuda, it’s the country’s first restaurant to be located on an abandoned elevated railway line.

The train has three cars, two of which are currently open to the public. Car No.2 is the main dining room decorated in a vibrant plum-red color, while Car No. 3 is a more casual spot with a bar counter and box seats. Car No. 1, due to open on September 20, 2025, will be used as an art space.

Related Posts