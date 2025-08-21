There was much excitement in Kyoto’s Umekoji region on Wednesday as the highly-anticipated Future Train restaurant had its soft opening. It’s an exciting opportunity for visitors, who can enjoy an interactive dining experience on board an upcycled 681-series Thunderbird limited express train. Produced by artist Sebastian Masuda, it’s the country’s first restaurant to be located on an abandoned elevated railway line.

The Future Train Experience

Guests first pass through the “ticket gate,” which serves as the entrance to the store. They are then taken to a mysterious platform. This is the start of their “Journey to the Future,” which takes place within three train cars. Currently, cars No. 2 and No. 3 are open to the public. The former is the main dining room, which is decorated in a vibrant plum-red color.

Styled like a retro-futuristic train carriage, it serves Kyoto-inspired dishes. The standout item from the menu is arguably the Ume Mirai Gourmet Burger; a luxurious burger with Wagyu beef that is topped with local vegetables and pickled plum-shaped buns. Other highlights include the Future Ekiben Box with sandwiches, meat, fish and much more, Kyoto-style pasta and omurice, Birdie Buddy’s Fluffy Pancakes and the Kawaii Five-story Pagoda Parfait.

For those feeling peckish but not hungry enough for a big meal, there are a variety of lighter dishes to choose from, such as crispy fries and bite-sized yakitori. The imaginative drink menu, meanwhile, features three color shakes, showcasing the essence of Japanese flavors and aesthetics. Guests can also enjoy creative cocktails and mocktails made using local ingredients such as yuzu and matcha.

Food and drink can be enjoyed in the dining area or in Car No. 3, a more casual spot with a bar counter, box seats and an elevated table space. Car No. 1, located at the front of the train, will open on September 20, 2025. It will be used as an art space, hosting events that utilize video, light and sound installations.

About Sebastian Masuda

A pioneer of kawaii culture, Masuda opened his famous store 6% Doki Doki in Harajuku 30 years ago. In 2011, he was the art director for Kyary Pamyu Pamyu’s hugely successful music video, “Pon Pon Pon.” Four years later, he collaborated with Diamond Dining to create the Kawaii Monster Cafe. It quickly became a new symbol of Harajuku, attracting international celebrities such as Ariana Grande and Katy Perry.

Masuda and Diamond Dining decided to team up again for the Future Train project. The idea is based on the “Partnership Agreement for Regional Revitalization of the Railway Elevated Space in the West Japan Kyoto Station Area,” which was signed in March. Eleven companies are involved in the project, including West Japan Railway Company, Kyoto Station Building Department and local financial institutions.

