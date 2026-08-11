Finding a good matcha latte in Tokyo can feel overwhelming simply because there are so many options to choose from. For the past few years, the matcha phenomenon hasn’t shown signs of slowing down, and the city offers an amazing variety of matcha-related treats to try — decadent desserts, inventive lattes, hand-whisked usucha and beyond.

As a regular matcha enjoyer, I’ve put together a few spots to check out while you’re in Tokyo, although this is by no means an exhaustive list. Note that some of the names I see popping up most frequently on social media (e.g. The Matcha Tokyo, Cloud Club Matcha) have been left out as they tend to see huge crowds on any given day.

Without further ado, here are six matcha cafes to check out across Tokyo right now.

Summer Studios (Ebisu)

Summer Studios combines the founders’ love of music and matcha in the heart of Ebisu, located on a quiet street right by the station. Built around warm acoustics and a custom sound system by New York-based audio brand Silence Please, the cafe treats sound and tea as equal rituals, regularly holding DJ sets on weekends. Featuring a rotating shelf of vinyls, earthy green tiles and an atmospheric paper lantern as the interior’s centerpiece, it’s a stylish and intimate space to spend an afternoon.

The cafe serves matcha from Kagoshima — known for its rich, naturally sweet flavor profile — and incorporates it into classic lattes with the milk of your choice. I highly recommend trying their fruit matcha lattes in flavors like strawberry and mango, and their signature Matcha Craft Cola, a sparkling drink infused with matcha, spices and lemon.

Address: Landcom Ebisu Daikanyama 1F, 1-10-14 Ebisu-nishi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0021 (Google Maps)

Hours: 12–6 p.m.

Instagram: @summerstudios.matcha

Wasachi (Roppongi)

Located in Roppongi, Wasachi is an understated, cozy gem founded by an owner dedicated to sharing the refined elegance of matcha with everyday tea drinkers. Specializing in single-origin, single-cultivar matcha — such as Okumidori, Saemidori and Kanayamidori — Wasachi sources from partner farms across Japan, including Ministry of Agriculture award-winners.

There aren’t too many seats, but the cafe’s focus on craft and subtle flavor shifts makes it worth the wait. With warm interiors, soft lighting and friendly explanations from the owner, Wasachi offers an intimate matcha experience that feels more like visiting a friend’s apartment.

Address: 201, 7-11-9 Roppongi, Minato City, Tokyo 106-0032 (Google Maps)

Hours: 9 a.m.–12 p.m., 1–5 p.m.

Instagram: @wasachi_japan

Nakamura Tokichi (Ginza)

If you know, you know that there are certain matcha brands that maintain near-legendary status in Japan — and Nakamura Tokichi is one of them. Dating back to the Edo Period, the tea house originates from Uji, Kyoto, which is widely regarded as the capital of Japanese matcha. Although their main store in Uji is definitely worth a visit for serious matcha lovers, you can also visit their branches in Ginza Six and Azabudai Hills in Tokyo.

While the Azabudai Hills branch is more of a small cafe ideal for to-go matcha lattes, the Ginza Six location offers a wider variety of matcha parfaits, desserts and even matcha soba. Please note that there can be long lines at peak hours and weekends, and that the Ginza location does not serve matcha lattes or to-go cups — it’s more of a sit-down spot, and food offerings are paired with straight matcha or green tea.

Address: 4F, 6-10-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061 (Google Maps)

Hours: 10:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Website

Three (Sangenjaya)

Perched on the second floor of a building by Sangenjaya Station, Three is a sleek, modern space with ambient lighting and wooden touches that shifts naturally from an afternoon tea spot into an evening lounge and shisha bar. Their drink menu centers on matcha from the Hoshinoen estate in Yame, Fukuoka Prefecture, served in smooth lattes. If your friend doesn’t like matcha, they also offer various coffee beverages, hojicha, chai and a selection of original cocktails.

One of their highly recommended original beverages is the Otemae, a matcha latte cocktail made with Yame matcha, white chocolate and hazelnut liqueur. You can also enjoy an array of decadent desserts: matcha shaved ice with warabi mochi; matcha basque cheesecake; hojicha pudding.

Address: 2F Great Sangenjaya, 2-10-14 Sangenjaya, Setagaya City, Tokyo 154-0024 (Google Maps)

Hours: Mon~Fri 1 p.m.–5 a.m., Weekends 11 a.m–5 a.m.

Instagram: @three_sancha

Savor the Matcha (Ueno)

Located on the quiet eastern edge of Ueno Park away from the main crowds, Savor the Matcha is an approachable space for both beginners and tea enthusiasts. The cafe’s highlight is an interactive course set: guests select their preferred tea bowl, sample three distinct matcha varieties and whisk their own ceremonial bowl at the table. The tea is paired with seasonal sweets from local heritage shops like Torindo or their custom cream-topped yatsuhashi.

The hands-on setup makes it far more engaging than a typical cafe stop, and it’s a great activity to refresh and recharge after a day at the nearby Tokyo National Museum or Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, especially on a hot summer day.

Address: 16-25 Uenokoen, Taito City, Tokyo 110-0007 (Google Maps)

Hours: Closed Mon, Tue~Fri 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Weekends 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Instagram: @savor_the_matcha

Lambert (Okubo)

Set within a beautifully restored, 70-year-old historic building in Okubo — just one stop away from Shinjuku — Lambert maintains a minimalistic yet charming atmosphere. It’s definitely one of the most picturesque matcha cafes in Tokyo, featuring cozy wooden furniture, tatami, paper lanterns and a delicate garden with a plum blossom tree. You can make reservations for indoor seats here, but openings can be quite limited and hard to secure.

If you’re after a calmer, homier matcha experience, though, it’s worth trying to get a reservation. In addition to iced and hot matcha lattes and coffee drinks, you can enjoy simple but delicious toast, and sweets like matcha shaved ice.

Address: 3-22-15 Hyakunincho, Shinjuku City, Tokyo 169-0073 (Google Maps)

Hours: 10:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Closed Mon & Thur

Instagram: @lambert.tokyo

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