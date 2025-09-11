Perfume enthusiasts everywhere have recently been raving about a rather unexpected note: matcha green tea. Beyond its health benefits, incredible taste and beautiful color, matcha also makes for an incredible addition to a variety of fragrances, for good reason. It’s complex, but comforting — refreshing, herbaceous and subtly sweet. Likeable and down-to-earth, the scent profile also manages to be sophisticated and distinct.

Whether you’re a gourmand perfume lover who gravitates toward cozy vanilla and caramel scents, an easily overstimulated office worker looking for a subtle, clean fragrance or a vacation-goer in the market for a memorable fruity perfume, here are 10 matcha tea perfumes to check out.

d’Annam: Matcha Soft Serve

Leaning on the gourmand side, Matcha Soft Serve is reminiscent of a milky swirl of matcha ice cream in a cookie cone. Many matcha scent lovers consider this one to be one of the most photorealistic, mouth-watering interpretations of milky matcha, which explains its current popularity. Founded in Vietnam, d’Annam is known for its crystalline water drop-shaped bottles and unique scents that celebrate Asian cultures.

Notes: matcha, milk, waffle cone, vanilla

Le Labo: Thé Matcha 26

A key player in the niche perfume scene for many years now, Le Labo needs no introduction. The New York City-founded brand’s top seller is the polarising Santal 33, a leathery, woody fragrance with a cult following.

Thé Matcha 26 is often said to be its gentler cousin — it’s also a complex signature-worthy scent with an earthy wood base, but is rounded with creamy, powdery and citrus notes. Initially fresh and green with a slight sweetness (the fig and bitter orange notes shine through), the scent morphs into a calming bouquet of powdered tea, cedarwood and vetiver as it dries down. This duality of sharpness and softness makes it ideal for all seasons.

Notes: fig, cedar, matcha tea, bitter orange, vetiver

Le Monde Gourmand: Thé Matcha Eau de Parfum

The perfect affordable fragrance for tea lovers, Thé Matcha by Le Monde Gourmand is simple, but evocative and beautiful; the initial spritz captures the vibrant freshness of green tea leaves, and transforms into a white floral, citrusy scent. Although this one lacks the powdery, nutty notes of matcha and reminds us more of iced green tea, it’s still a great option for those who love calming tea scents. It’s light and inoffensive, and a fitting choice for warmer weather.

Notes: green tea (top); freesia (middle); amber (base)

Sorce: Match Made in Heaven

Launched in 2024 by Sorce, an artisan-owned business in Charlotte, North Carolina, Match Made in Heaven is another relatively affordable option for matcha fragrance lovers. It has similarities to d’Annam’s Matcha Soft Serve, blending powdery green tea notes with sweet vanilla. If you’re a fan of sweeter, pillowy scents, this one’s for you. The bottle is also quite beautiful, featuring a rich green shade and a weeping cherry blossom tree.

Notes: matcha tea, ice cream, waffle cone, sugar, almond, cherry blossom, sandalwood

Arielle Shoshana: Sunday

Opening with notes of matcha, rice and milk, Sunday is a comforting, woody, slightly savory fragrance. It’s warm and nostalgic, and conceptualized to evoke founder Arielle Weinberg’s sunday brunch beverage: a matcha horchata. Fans of Diptyque’s masterpiece L’eau Papier — a warm, rice steam-reminiscent skin scent — might enjoy this one.

Notes: rice, matcha tea, milk (top); mate, cardamom, cinnamon (middle); vanilla, sandalwood, amber, coconut (base)

Obvious Parfums: Milk & Matcha

Newly launched this year, Milk & Matcha is a fragrance by Obvious Parfums, a French luxury perfume house. One could describe it as a marriage between citrusy orange and soothing matcha; its opening is fruity and sharp, and the scent morphs into a soft, powdery mix of tea and milky vanilla. It’s a widely pleasing and wearable fragrance, not too sweet and not too sharp. The orange and orange blossom notes give it a summery feel.

Notes: tangerine, mandarin, ginger (top); matcha tea, mate, orange blossom (middle); tonka bean, vanilla, peru balsam (base)

J-Scent: Roasted Green Tea

Established in 1998, J-Scent is a Tokyo-based perfumery led by founder Tetsu Amada. Inspired by hojicha — a reddish-brown roasted green tea with nutty flavors — this fragrance leans gourmand, with more umami than most green tea scents. Perhaps this is due to the peanut top note, which lends the scent a rich, roasted quality. Yet the green tea, mint and iris notes balance out the heavier notes, making it a pleasing option for matcha and hojicha lovers.

Notes: Japanese green tea, peanut, coconut (top); mint, jasmine (middle); vanilla, iris, cedar, clover (base)

Teo Cabanel: Je Ne Sais Quoi

A lesser-known gem, Je Ne Sais Quoi is a powdery, woody fragrance by Paris-based house Teo Cabanel. The rice note is quite forward, especially at the start; its prominence, along with matcha tea, is somewhat reminiscent of a starchy pandan dessert. Yet, the scent maintains an airy quality, and its woody base notes of sandalwood, guaiac and vetiver give it a savory quality as well.

Notes: rice (top); matcha tea, mate, violet leaf (middle); sandalwood, tolu balsam, guaiac wood, haitian vetiver (base)

Kenzo: Poudre Matcha Kenzo

A simple, clean and well-balanced ode to matcha, Poudre Matcha is a floral green fragrance by Japan-founded luxury brand Kenzo. Gentle, comforting and musky, it’s more in the skin scent category, which makes it a good option for offices and daily wear. The bottle is also sleek and minimalistic, mirroring the elegant feel of the scent. If you’re after a more distinctive, one-of-a-kind scent, though, this one is probably not for you.

Notes: matcha tea, mate (top); rose (middle); musk, vanilla (base)

Mochiglow: Matcha Cloud

With quite an unusual lineup of notes among matcha inspired perfumes, Mochiglow’s Matcha Cloud is a caramely, gourmand interpretation of a matcha latte, consisting of scents like whipped cream, white chocolate and honey. Even though many of the notes used are quite sweet, the overall blend is not cloying or overwhelming. It’s a great affordable option for those who favor a sweet matcha latte.

Notes: rice, whipped cream, pistachio (top); matcha tea, white chocolate (middle); honey, guaiac wood, vanilla, caramel, musk (base)

