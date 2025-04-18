Most matcha enthusiasts have probably come across hojicha — roasted green tea with a reddish-brown color and a smooth, nutty flavor. Think of hojicha as matcha’s quiet cousin. While it isn’t as well known or flashy, it’s uniquely delicious and nourishing. For those looking to experience hojicha’s toasty charm while in Tokyo, we’ve compiled a list of places to try hojicha beverages and sweets.

What is Hojicha?

Hojicha is generally believed to have originated in Kyoto in the 1920s. Unlike other Japanese green teas that are steamed, hojicha is roasted. The roasting process of tea leaves creates hojicha’s reddish-brown color, earthy fragrance and decreases the tea’s catechin and caffeine content. With less bitterness than most green teas, hojicha is a popular choice for children and the elderly.

Flavor-wise, hojicha is smoky and nutty with a hint of sweetness. Its mild profile and smooth aftertaste make it an easy tea to sip on throughout the day. Thanks to its neutral taste, it pairs well with both sweet desserts as well as savory meals; which is why you can often find it at sushi chain restaurants.

Especially in autumn, you can often spot hojicha-flavored beverages and desserts in cafés and restaurants across Japan. Its toasty, nutty notes complement milk, cream and even chocolate, making it a versatile ingredient for seasonal treats.

Best Hojicha Drinks in Tokyo

Hachiya (Sendagaya)

Hachiya is a café specializing in Japanese tea, offering classic tea beverages with a modern twist. Their selection includes matcha lattes, black sesame lattes, and of course, hojicha lattes. With your beverage, you’ll also be able to enjoy traditional Japanese desserts like anmitsu (jelly, fruits and red bean paste).

Tea Bucks (Ebisu)

Atmospheric and cozy, Tea Bucks is a Japanese tea stand that aims to introduce the beauty of traditionally brewed Japanese tea through innovative beverages. They serve amazing matcha and hojicha lattes as well as creative tea cocktails and highballs.

Nana’s Green Tea (Across Tokyo)

With locations around Japan, Nana’s Green Tea is a well-known tea café chain. If you’re a beginner in the tea world, you can’t go wrong with Nana’s. The shop’s menu features standout hojicha options like Iced Hojicha Latte with milk soft serve and the Hojicha Latte with hojicha jelly, brown sugar syrup and whipped cream.

Best Hojicha Desserts in Tokyo

Morinoen (Ningyocho)

Morinoen, unlike most tea-based establishments, specializes specifically in hojicha. Founded in 1914, this establishment offers a wide variety of hojicha tea leaves, powders, beverages and sweets. Since the brand roasts its own tea, the desserts here boast a uniquely rich and earthy hojicha flavor. Try Morinoen’s Hojicha Parfait or Hojicha Anmitsu — you won’t be disappointed.

Safn° (Asakusa)

With a sleek logo and beautiful tea-based desserts, safn° is a must for matcha and hojicha lovers with a sweet tooth. Their hojicha pudding affogato is to die for — rich with the nutty notes of hojicha and balanced by the creamy texture of vanilla ice cream. Although this specific item might not always be on the menu depending on the season, the store always has a lineup of delicious alternatives.

Nakamura Tokichi (Ginza)

Although Nakamura Tokichi is better known for its incredible matcha products, the brand also offers delicious hojicha treats. The Hojicha Tea Jelly and Maruto Parfait are both great options. The parfait, in particular, perfectly blends the roasted aroma of hojicha with sweet cream, mochi and red bean paste.

