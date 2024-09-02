Japan’s vibrant tea culture offers many alternatives for those who avoid coffee. A lack of enthusiasm for matcha and hojicha, however, has fueled my pursuit of the perfect cup of chai, which has recently surged in popularity, quickly becoming a staple on many Tokyo cafe menus. But it’s rare to find a cafe that gets it right.

As I curated this selection of Tokyo’s best chai cafes, I considered several points. For one, cafes needed an ambience that could spark inspiration in those focusing on work (alongside free Wi-Fi) while also having a relaxed quality for those meeting for a tête-à-tête. Secondly, there needed to be enough seating to allow for an extended chat with a friend without worrying about a line forming at the door. Thirdly, the accompanying bakery selection had to stand on its own. Finally — and most importantly — the chai had to meet certain standards regarding strength, creaminess and sweetness before it received my seal of approval. The following three shops met all my requirements and then some.

Heim Coffee, Shimo-Takaido

Trekkers on their way to Mount Takao or travelers wishing to escape Shinjuku for a small suburban neighborhood would be wise to drop by Heim Coffee for a marvelous cup of chai. The first time I visited Heim, the third floor was hosting pop-up stalls where fashionable Tokyo residents were selling secondhand clothes and accessories. In this way, Heim brings about a sense of community that’s rare in most Tokyo cafes.

Sipping on my takeout cup of chai, I browsed the eclectic trinkets and boisterous outfits while cheerfully conversing with the stall owners. The chai was sweet, warm and comforting, and the oat milk — dairy alternatives on offer also included soy and almond milk — was frothed to perfection. Most recently, I ordered a carrot cake to go with my steaming mug of chai. The cream cheese frosting was the perfect blend of sweet and sour, and the mixture of cloves, raisins and walnuts encased in a fluffy cake came together to make the perfect mid-morning treat. My friend ordered the seasonal coconut latte, and after a cheeky sip — I’m a sucker for all things coconut — I can confirm that coffee lovers will enjoy Heim just as much as chai drinkers.

Cafe & Hall Ours, Osaki

Located beside Osaki Station, Cafe & Hall Ours holds a special place in my heart. The store, resembling a glass box, exudes a simple and sophisticated atmosphere. For those who love a sweet chai, Cafe & Hall Ours has you covered — served steaming or chilled, the cafe’s special chai uses tamarind cola, a homegrown spicy blend hand-mixed at a small curry shop on Ishigaki Island. For those who fall in love with this chai blend and want to recreate it at home, the small stall at the front of the shop sells bottles priced under ¥1,000.

By scanning a QR code, you’ll be directed to a website listing the menu items. From healthy lunchtime set meals to salad bowls to sweets, the options are endless. After trying the pudding, banana bread and carrot cake, I personally recommend Cafe & Hall Ours’ most popular sweet treat: the Brazil pudding. This delectable pudding boasts a base layer of chocolate sponge cake soaked in a decadent scorched espresso brown sugar syrup and condensed milk. Light and creamy, the pudding adds a silky texture that pairs well with a scoop of thick, refreshing cream. This textural element compliments the fluffy cake base and makes for an irresistible pairing.

Urth Caffé, Daikanyama

Reminiscent of Central Perk, Urth Caffé almost makes me expect to see the whole Friends gang hanging out inside. With lots of indoor and outdoor seating, the cafe is the perfect place to meet up with a friend and chat the day away.

While there are no iconic mismatched couches, this American cafe chain gives visitors the ultimate “coffee house in the fall, let’s cozy up with a chai” vibe. The heavy American influence doesn’t stop with the atmosphere: Expect a very sweet and very big mug of chai. Accommodating of non-dairy drinkers, Urth Caffé offers alternative milk options such as oat, soy and almond milk. I always opt for an oat chai, as I find the oat milk brings out the sweet and creamy depth of chai spices. Sprinkle cinnamon powder into your chai for some extra spice at the counter-adjacent self-serve station.

For a winning combination, grab one of Urth Caffé’s many baked goods — a chocolate croissant, perhaps — to dunk into your drink for an extra-indulgent experience.

