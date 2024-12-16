Tokyo is a matcha lover’s paradise, offering everything from traditional tea ceremonies to lattes with a modern twist. Rooted in Japan’s tea culture, it is loved for its distinct flavor and cultural heritage. Whether you’re a matcha enthusiast or new to this vibrant green drink, Japan’s capital has a wealth of places to explore. This guide will introduce you to the best matcha in Tokyo, from traditional tea houses to modern cafes and hidden gems.

Best Places to Try Matcha in Tokyo

There are a range of different places to experience matcha in Japan’s capital.

Traditional Matcha: For those seeking an authentic Japanese tea experience, tea houses in Tokyo offer a moment’s escape from the bustling city. These spaces allow you to witness the meticulous rituals and refined atmosphere of a traditional matcha tea ceremony.

Modern Matcha: Tokyo’s modern matcha cafes cater to a more playful side of matcha, with innovative desserts, drinks and everything in between. These places mix tradition with creativity, offering options such as matcha lattes, parfaits and even matcha tiramisu.

Mu-an, Shirokanedai

The Mu-an tearoom in the Happo-en garden is the ideal spot for those seeking a meditative matcha experience amid lush greenery. Savor your matcha in a historical setting, surrounded by koi ponds and ancient bonsai trees. A reservation is required to participate in the ceremony.

Chazen, Asakusa

Tea ceremony expert, Rie Takeda, has appeared on TV teaching the art of matcha. She conducts her thoughtful lessons at Chazen in English, so they are accessible for short-term guests as well as long-term ones. Wear a kimono if you like, and learn how to participate in a tea ceremony from an experienced practitioner. Make sure to book in advance.

Saryo Tsujiri, Ginza

A renowned Kyoto-based matcha brand, Saryo Tsujiri serves up Instagrammable matcha creations that range from classic drinks to matcha parfaits and matcha noodles, while overlooking the skyline of Ginza. The café is a hotspot for locals and tourists looking for innovative matcha treats and impressive city views.

Nanaya Aoyama, Aoyama

Matcha ice cream at seven different intensity levels: there’s a reason why visitors and locals alike flock to Nanaya in Aoyama. Grown in the nearby Shizuoka Prefecture, the special matcha ice cream alone is worth the trip.

Hatoya Asakusa

Fans of the color green should head to this highly Instagrammable matcha specialist stand in Asakusa. From the matcha latte to the matcha pour-over and even the matcha mochi, everything seems to glow in a bright green to give you a burst of energy. The drinks come from Kyoto, the home of matcha.

Cafe Chairo, Omotesando

Cafe Chairo is run by a former architect in the space he built himself, round the back of Omotesando’s Cat Street. The all-vegan café makes nearly everything from scratch, such as its cashew and rice milk. While you sip, enjoy the company of the most beautiful cat we’ve ever met, Kogane, who rules this matcha haven.

Kantan na Yume, Yoyogi

Kantan na Yume is a quaint Japanese sweet shop that Tokyo Weekender recently covered. The owner, Juri Tanaka, takes her matcha very seriously, and serves it ceremoniously in her shop in Tokyo’s Yoyogi district.

Miyano-yu, Bunko City

Matcha lattes and espresso inside a repurposed sento; what’s not to love about Miyano-yu? This place is great for the Instagram crowd, as it contains two quintessential Japanese things: matcha and bathing. Pets are allowed, so unsurprisingly, it’s a neighborhood favorite.

