If you’re a matcha enthusiast, you’ve likely heard of Uji, often called Japan’s tea capital. A small city located in southern Kyoto Prefecture, Uji offers much more than just world-class matcha. It’s home to two UNESCO World Heritage Sites — Ujigami Shrine and Byodoin Temple — and was the main setting for the final 10 chapters of Murasaki Shikibu’s 11th-century literary classic, The Tale of Genji. Recently, the city has garnered significant attention not only for its lush tea fields but also for the highly anticipated opening of the Nintendo Museum, which began welcoming visitors in October 2024.

Read on for our recommendations on things to do, see and experience in Uji, including historical sites, natural escapes and, of course, delicious matcha-themed cuisine. We’ve also included tour ideas that encompass many of these experiences for your convenience.

Explore Uji’s Historical Treasures

Byodoin Temple

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Byodoin Temple is an architectural marvel and cultural landmark known for its serene atmosphere. Its exterior may look familiar, as the temple is featured on the Japanese 10-yen coin.

Phoenix Hall, the temple complex’s most iconic structure, is considered a masterpiece of Heian-period architecture; built by the regent Fujiwara no Yorimichi in 1053, it’s one of the only remaining examples of architecture from the Fujiwara Regent Period.

One of the building’s distinct features is its shape: The decorative wing corridors extending from either side of the main hall, when viewed from the front, resemble the outstretched wings of a phoenix in flight. This imagery, along with the two phoenix statues on the hall’s roof, is the origin of the hall’s common name. Its formal name, Amida-do Hall, stems from the sculpted image of Amida Nyorai (Amitabha Buddha) — a designated National Treasure — housed within its walls.

Ujigami Shrine

Ujigami Shrine, believed to be the oldest existing Shinto shrine in Japan, is another UNESCO World Heritage Site with a history dating back to the Heian period. Dedicated to Emperor Ojin and his sons, it was originally built as a guardian shrine for Byodoin Temple.

The flowing, asymmetrical roof of its honden (main hall) is a prime example of nagare-zukuri style architecture, one of Japan’s most common forms of shrine architecture. Ujigami is also known for its freshwater spring, which is often used as a source of water for tea ceremonies and is considered one of the “seven best waters of Uji.”

Keep an eye out for the rabbit imagery sprinkled throughout the shrine — one of several legends explaining the Uji–rabbit connection says that rabbits guided the younger son of Emperor Ojin to Uji.

Embrace the Natural Beauty of Uji

Uji River and Bridge

Uji Bridge, also referred to as Uji-bashi Bridge, is over 1,300 years old and is considered one of Japan’s three ancient bridges. It’s also made of modern concrete. Though the original structure is believed to have been built around the year 646 by a monk named Douto hailing from Nara, the current structure — one of many reconstructions over the years — dates to 1996. Not only was it built to match the old bridge, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization, it’s believed to retain components of it.

Cypress balustrades and bronze ornamentation help give the bridge, which makes an appearance in The Tale of Genji, its classic look. A platform called the San-no-Ma extends beyond the bridge on the upstream side. This is thought to have been the site of a shrine to Hashihime, the bridge’s guardian deity. This same spot is said to be where Toyotomi Hideyoshi, one of Japan’s three great unifiers, had water drawn for a tea ceremony.

The Uji River — the only river flowing out from Lake Biwa, Japan’s largest lake — is a historically important waterway that for generations has provided a link between Shiga and Osaka prefectures. Its banks make for a scenic and relaxing walk, especially during cherry blossom season and in the fall.

Kyoto Prefectural Uji Park

Unlike Uji Bridge, which links the banks of the Uji River, the nearby Asagiri Bridge leads to Tachibanajima, one of two islands in the middle of the river. Tachibanajima is one part of Kyoto Prefectural Uji Park, which is also made up of Tonoshima, the adjacent island, and Yorimichi Park on the left-hand bank of the river. Within the park, you’ll find a 15-meter-tall historic pagoda. Built in the late 13th century, it’s designated as an Important Cultural Property.

Aside from its cultural significance, the park is a great spot to gaze at the glittering waters of the Uji River — and in spring, to admire pale pink cherry blossoms dancing on the breeze.

Indulge in Uji’s Culinary Delights

Enjoy Teatime at Taihoan

A historically important tea production area thanks to its geography and climate, Uji boasts a reputation for producing some of the country’s finest tea. In fact, Uji tea has been considered the gold standard since the first half of the 14th century. With its strong connection to tea, a visit to the city can’t truly be considered complete without imbibing some version of the beverage.

Taihoan, the municipal teahouse, is one of myriad places in Uji to enjoy the city’s most famous product. Here, you can try authentic Uji tea with seasonal wagashi confections. The teahouse also offers tea ceremony experiences, which can be reserved with several days’ notice.

Visit Nakamura Tokichi’s Tea Shops

Tea lovers after a sweet treat or a more substantial meal will certainly find something to their liking at Nakamura Tokichi Honten, where tea makes its way into virtually every menu item — including the emerald-green soba. Founded in 1854 during the late Edo period, Nakamura Tokichi is one of Japan’s most beloved tea brands, and while it has shops in other cities, visiting the honten (main store) is a must for its exclusive and seasonal offerings.

A second Uji branch, near Byodoin Temple, provides another location to enjoy tea-based goodies like matcha jelly, matcha ice cream, hojicha and milk, and a shop-exclusive, brilliantly tea-green parfait. Of course, packaged tea to take home is also on sale at both shops.

Try Matcha-Themed Food and Local Cuisine

In addition to a plethora of mouthwatering matcha sweets — parfaits, roll cakes, tiramisu and more — Uji also offers an interesting variety of savory matcha-rich dishes. Some examples are matcha takoyaki, matcha soba and matcha croquettes.

These concoctions may seem gimmicky to tourists, but some — like matcha croquettes, which synthesize the bittersweet flavor of matcha with the subtle sweetness of potatoes — are genuinely popular among Uji’s residents. Head to Hariyoshi, a traditional butcher shop, to try the matcha-infused fried potato dish for yourself.

Matcha soba is a good option for those who don’t want to be too adventurous, as the taste doesn’t stray too far from standard soba. The flavorful noodles are available at many shops around Uji, but one spot to try them is Ran, located a 5-minute walk from JR Uji Station.

Related Posts