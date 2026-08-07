Life can sometimes drag along in a monotonous routine — crowded commutes, adult responsibilities, the endlessly moving finish line of hustle culture, world-stopping news at every corner. Being overwhelmed easily becomes the standard.

In the midst of it all, a new complex in western Tokyo’s trendy Kichijoji neighborhood is aiming to share life mantras from an unexpected source: marmots. Mamo Terrace, officially opening its doors on August 8, is a three-story experience consisting of a cafe, an art gallery and a viewing space brimming with rescued marmots. Each story offers a different way to unwind and immerse yourself in the marmot lifestyle, to take a quiet moment to breathe, be present and do nothing.

List of Contents: The Marmot Philosophy How To Enjoy Mamo Terrace Access and Operating Hours Related Articles

The Marmot Philosophy

Marmots are comfort creatures that embody the art of doing nothing with grace and contentment. Embracing a “marmot lifestyle” means prioritizing simplicity and finding joy in slow-paced afternoons. It’s a spirit long celebrated in Japan — think Rilakkuma, Totoro or Gudetama. These characters advocate for a humble and relaxed lifestyle, one that quietly protests the toxic overwork culture that so frequently plagues daily life.

This philosophy is the core of Mamo Terrace, where visitors are invited to set aside the relentless demands of the everyday and rediscover the quiet pleasure of just being.

A Mamo Terrace staff member tells TW that marmots are usually not very confrontational, instead working together and compromising to live in harmony. The staff member learned this, they explain, just by taking care of the marmots, and they hope visitors take this same peaceful message home with them.

Mamo Terrace carries a clever double meaning. The venue is, of course, named after its resident marmots, but it also alludes to mamoru — “to protect” in Japanese. It’s a nod both to the conservation of marmots and the protection of your own peace of mind.

How To Enjoy Mamo Terrace

Marmot Mura (Marmot Village) residences have previously sprouted up in Nakano and Osaka’s Moriguchi city to popular reception. Kichijoji’s Mamo Terrace is the organization’s third and largest location, with three levels. Visitors can freely enjoy the cafe and art gallery on the first and second floors. For the third-floor observation area — home to the marmots — reservations are required.

Marmot Mura

This floor is the facility’s Marmot Mura, a specialized viewing space where visitors can observe the animals that inspired the organization’s entire concept. The area has a limited capacity, ensuring a calm and respectful environment.

Compared to other animal experiences around Tokyo, which can get quite chaotic for animals and human visitors alike, Mamo Terrace prioritizes the health and safety of the animals and does not allow guests to touch or hold the marmots. The focus is on embracing marmot vibes rather than treating the critters as a live attraction.

The resident rodents are all rescue animals, taken from breeding facilities to receive medication and care through the organization’s initiatives. The village houses Himalayan and alpine marmots, along with a few woodchucks, which despite the different name are marmots too — Marmota monax, the same genus. The animals all have memorable names, such as Caramel, Castella, Miso and Panna — as in panna cotta — who is celebrating her birthday during Mamo Terrace’s opening weekend.

While they appear similar at first glance, each marmot has a distinct personality that makes the group fun to watch: Mitarashi is a little wobbly as she walks, Bisuke (“biscuit”) is a bit of a glutton, and Ganmo has excellent athletic ability. During our visit, Epi and Chiffon were running on their exercise wheel when they made some room in the middle for Cocoa to join in — three marmots enjoying a quick jog while motivating each other.

You can check availability and make a reservation through the Marmot Mura website.

Art Lounge Tsubomi

The second floor, Art Lounge Tsubomi, provides a space for creative reflection. This gallery area encourages guests to appreciate art at a leisurely pace, browsing through works of various styles. The lounge features paintings, illustrations and sculptural pieces, all inspired by marmots. Seeing how each artist interprets the marmot philosophy is fascinating.

The gallery also has prints and postcards of the featured artworks, and various other trinkets to add a sprinkle of “marmot” to your life.

Mamo Café and Gift Shop

The ground-floor Mamo Café is the perfect spot to replenish with a coffee or light meal. The cafe has a whimsical, mildly galactic theme, with moons and planets lighting the space to create a chic environment.

The Mamomu-raisu is a marmot-shaped omurice, a tomato-based rice dish topped with an omelet and shaped like a lounging marmot. The plate is garnished with the same foods that the marmots upstairs enjoy eating — sweet potatoes, carrots and Brussels sprouts.

Drinks on offer include the Galaxy soda, a float with fruit soda, ice cream and floating star jellies, while the cafe’s signature dessert is the Mamochi pudding, a three-dimensional treat that recreates the wiggly body and sleepy expression of the Mamo Terrace marmots.

The first floor also houses the Mamo Terrace general store, which offers a wide selection of original merchandise and souvenirs. Leaning into the laid-back message of marmot philosophy, T-shirts read “nothingness” and “refusal.” Plushies and pillows let you imagine the marmots’ irresistible huggability, as the real ones are off-limits.

Access and Operating Hours

Mamo Terrace is roughly eight minutes on foot from Kichijoji Station.



Mamo Café: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Art Lounge Tsubomi: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Marmot Mura: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. (Closed from 12 p.m.–1 p.m. for the marmots’ resting time.)

Location