In this week’s news roundup we have the latest on the search for a hiker who was reportedly attacked by a brown bear on Mount Rausu in Eastern Hokkaido. A subway system malfunction leaves a huge number of visitors temporarily stranded at the Osaka Expo site. McDonald’s Japan apologizes after the Pokemon Happy Meal campaign ends prematurely due to scalpers. Former J-pop idol Kenshin Kamimura is found guilty of indecent assault. Two Japanese boxers die from brain injuries sustained on the same night. And a lawsuit is filed against Shohei Ohtani and his agent over a $240 million Hawaii real estate project.

Search Resumes for Hiker Attacked by a Brown Bear in Hokkaido

On Friday morning, police officers and local hunters resumed the search for a man in his 20s who was reportedly attacked by a brown bear while hiking Mount Rausu in Shari town on the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido. At approximately 11:10 a.m. on Thursday, a hiker called the emergency services to report that a male friend had been attacked and dragged away by the bear about 20 minutes before the call. The person who made the call was rescued, but the whereabouts of his friend remains unknown.

He told the police that his friend, who was walking 200 meters ahead, called out his name. As he approached, the man saw the bear wrestling with his friend before dragging him into the woods. Climbing routes to the 1,661-meter mountain were closed after the report of the attack. According to NHK, around 70 people took refuge at observation decks and other locations on the mountain before being rescued by police helicopters. However, there have been reports that other hikers were near the summit.

Tickets Sales for Osaka Expo Surpass 18 Million Break-Even Point

On Monday, the Japan Association for the 2025 Osaka Expo announced that ticket sales for the event have exceeded 18 million, which was set as the guideline break-even point for operating expenses. The association is aiming to sell 23 million tickets by the time the event finishes on October 13. Organizers, though, will be hoping there will be no repeat of the chaos that ensued on Wednesday night after a subway system malfunction left a huge number of visitors temporarily stranded at the site.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., a power failure hit the Osaka Metro’s Chuo Line, which is the only direct train link from the city center to the site on the artificial island of Yumeshima. Around 30,000 people were said to have been at the venue at the time. The line returned to full operation early the next morning. By that point, 36 people had been transferred to nearby hospitals after complaining of headaches and other symptoms. With many people unable to go home, pavilions were opened as shelters.

McDonald’s Japan Apologizes as Pokemon Happy Meal Ends After One Day Due to Scalpers

Starting on Saturday, August 9, McDonald’s Japan launched a special collaboration with one of the world’s most popular game franchises. The plan was that for three days, the fast-food chain’s Happy Meal — known here as Happy Set — would come with two exclusive Pokemon cards: an original illustration of Pikachu eating a burger, plus one randomly selected card. Customers were limited to purchases of no more than five sets per person and McDonald’s Japan shared information with the online marketplace app Mercari to help prevent the reselling of the cards.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t work. The campaign lasted just one day as several outlets ran out of the cards. Some customers reportedly used multiple accounts to bypass the five‑meal limit. Footage spread online of chaotic scenes at stores that had to cope with extremely long lines and bulk buying. One video on X allegedly shows a customer attempting to purchase 40 Happy Meals, leading to a confrontation with other people in the line. The hysteria also led to food waste as customers dumped their set meals once they got the cards.

Former J-Pop Idol Found Guilty of Indecent Assault

Kenshin Kamimura, a former member of the J-pop group One N’ Only, was found guilty of indecent assault in a Hong Kong court on Wednesday. Presiding Judge Peter Yu handed down the conviction, stating that Kamimura touched the victim — a female interpreter — in a caressing manner that implicitly carried a sexual undertone. The singer allegedly fondled the woman’s thigh several times and showed her a message on his smartphone, inviting her to the bathroom, even though she told him she had a boyfriend.

The incident took place after a fan meet at a banquet in the Hong Kong district of Mong Kok on March 1. One N’ Only were on a tour of Asia at the time. The interpreter filed a complaint with the provincial police the following day. Kamimura, whose contract was terminated by his agency, Stardust Promotions, pleaded not guilty at a court hearing in April. On Wednesday, Yu issued him with a fine of 15,000 Hong Kong dollars (just over ¥280,00). He won’t serve a prison term.

Japan’s Boxing World in Crisis After Two Fighters Die From Brain Injuries Sustained on the Same Night

Japanese boxer Hiromasa Urakawa passed away on Saturday due to injuries to his brain following a bout with Yoji Saito at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on August 2. He was 28. The news of Urakawa’s death came just over 24 hours after the announcement that fellow boxer Shigetoshi Kotari had died. Also aged 28, he fought for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) belt against Yamato Hata on the same card. Kotari, who earned a draw with champion Hata, collapsed soon after the 12-round encounter finished.

On Tuesday, the Japan Pro Boxing Association (JPBA) and the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) announced that there will be stricter rules on weight loss moving forward. Urine tests to measure dehydration will also be introduced and ambulances will be required to be on site for all bouts. “Officials have decided to take all possible measures to ensure that the deaths of these two boxers are not in vain,” said Tsuyoshi Yasukochi, secretary general of the JBC. An investigation into Kotari and Urakawa’s deaths will take place later this month.

Lawsuit Filed Against Ohtani and Agent Over $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project

It’s been another eventful week for baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani. He smashed his 42nd and 43rd homers of the season on Monday and Tuesday, but also saw his name plastered over the front pages of newspapers after it was revealed that a Hawaii real estate investor and broker had issued a lawsuit against him and his agent. They claim the pair got them fired from a $240 million luxury housing development on the Hapuna Coast that Ohtani was brought in to endorse.

According to The Associated Press (AP), the lawsuit was filed in the Hawaii Circuit Court last Friday by Kevin J. Hayes Sr. and Tomoko Matsumoto. They claim that Ohtani and his agent, Nez Balelo, used their “celebrity leverage to destabilize and ultimately dismantle” their role in the project. According to the suit, this was done “for no reason other than their own financial self-interest.” Hayes and Matsumoto were subsequently dropped from the deal by their business partner, Kingsbarn Realty Capital. Kingsbarn called the allegations “completely frivolous and without merit.”

