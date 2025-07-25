In this week’s news roundup we report on the fallout from Sunday’s Upper House election. Sanseito politician Saya is facing questions about her personal life after winning a seat in Tokyo. There’s even more scrutiny on Shigeru Ishiba, who is constantly being asked about his future. On Wednesday, he confirmed that a trade deal with the US had been agreed, while also denying rumors that he’s set to quit at the end of August.

Sanseito Politician Saya Reveals Her Full Name

One of the most high-profile candidates to win a seat in Sunday’s Upper House election was singer-turned-politician Saya, running for the ultraconservative right-wing party, Sanseito. Following her triumph, many questioned why she campaigned under a pseudonym. On Wednesday, Bunshun Online reported that Saya was worried that if she revealed her full name, it might cause trouble for her family because her husband is a famous musician.

Once the story came out, she confirmed her real name as Sayaka Shioiri. Her husband, Toshiya Shioiri — a pianist who previously collaborated with figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu — was previously divorced. This led to unsubstantiated speculation that Saya may have caused the breakup of his marriage. She emphatically denied the rumor. “I got married four years after Shioiri’s divorce,” she posted on X. “It’s definitely not a ‘homewrecker marriage.’”

LDP-Led Coalition Lose Upper House Majority

Saya was one of a record 42 female candidates to win a seat in the Upper House election. There was also a record number of voters, with 26 million casting their ballots. For the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito, 50 was the magic number. Collectively, they needed to secure 125 seats for a majority, with 75 of those seats not up for election.

In the end, they missed out by three. The major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, meanwhile, secured 22 seats, down from 38, while the Japan Innovation Party’s number fell from 18 to seven. Populist parties like the Democratic Party for the People and Sanseito enjoyed significant gains. The former now holds 17 seats, up from nine, while the latter secured 14. It held just one before the election.

Ishiba Denies Rumors He Will Resign at the End of August

Following the disappointing election for the LDP, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was asked if he planned to continue as the country’s leader, to which he replied, “That’s right.” However, on Wednesday morning, various media outlets reported that he was expected to resign at the end of August. Ishiba denied this later in the day, saying, “There is absolutely no truth to what is being reported.”

The prime minister, though, is facing mounting pressure from within his own party. Taro Aso, who served as PM from 2008 to 2009, told TV Asahi that he “couldn’t accept” Ishiba staying on as prime minister. Upper House lawmaker Shigeharu Aoyama also called for him to resign, adding that it’s impossible to leave the job of negotiating tariffs with the US to a lame-duck government.

Japan and US Agree on ‘Massive’ Trade Deal

Not long after Aoyama’s comment, US President Donald Trump revealed that a new trade agreement had been reached between the two nations. Japan will now face 15% tariffs, including on autos, a significant drop from the 25% he threatened previously. Trump called it a “massive” win for both countries. Ishiba also welcomed the deal, saying it was “the lowest figure to date among countries with a surplus with the US.”

According to Trump, Japan will invest $550 billion into the United States. He added that the US will receive 90% of the profits and that the investment will create hundreds of thousands of jobs. “There has never been anything like it,” he wrote. Shigeto Nagai from research firm Oxford Economics told BBC News that the agreement was Japan’s “best compromise at this stage.”

Tamiya Chairman Shunsaku Tamiya Dies Aged 90

On Tuesday, Tamiya Inc. announced the passing of its chairman and former president, Shunsaku Tamiya. The man who helped turn the plastic model company into a globally recognized brand died on July 18, aged 90. A private funeral service has already been held in accordance with his wishes. The company added that it will release information about potential memorial events in the coming days.

Tamiya, who took over from his father as company president in 1978, helped turn the family business into one of the world’s most well-known model kit companies. Some of Tamiya’s most famous products include its first electric-powered radio controlled (RC) car, the Porsche 934 Turbo model, released two years before he became president, and the fast Mini 4WD racers, introduced in 1982.

Ohtani Hits Fifth Home Run in Consecutive Games, Tying Dodgers Record

On Wednesday, Shohei Ohtani smashed his fifth home run in as many games, and in doing so tied the Dodgers franchise record. Six other Dodgers’ players have achieved the feat before, the last being Max Muncy in 2019. The two-way superstar will now look to become the first player in the Los Angeles club’s history to hit six in-a-row when the team meets the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Ohtani’s 37th home run of the season came from a Chris Paddack curveball as the Dodgers defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-3. Striking the ball hard, he cleared the center field fence. The last MLB player to go deep in five consecutive games was Aaron Judge last September. Ohtani is now the home run leader in the National League. He is one run ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ infielder Eugenio Suárez.

