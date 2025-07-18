In this week’s news roundup we report on two separate arrests: one man is accused of making hundreds of fake hotel reservations, while another admits to setting fire to the property of a go-karting company. Also this week, ACT withdraws its $46 billion buyout proposal for Seven & i Holdings. The Japanese government launches a new office to deal with unruly foreigners. Dragon Ball‘s website announces that the franchise will be opening a store in Tokyo this fall. And Tokito Oda wins his second Wimbledon title.

Japanese Man Makes 258 Fake Hotel Reservations Over Four Days

On Monday, a 28-year-old man from Shimane Prefecture was arrested for making hundreds of bogus room reservations at a hotel near Haneda Airport. Junki Sanuki stayed at the hotel in Tokyo’s Ota ward last November. He reportedly wasn’t satisfied with the staff. The following month — from December 16 to 19 — he was alleged to have made 258 room reservations at the hotel under a false name.

That wasn’t all of it, though. According to the police, more than 580 fake hotel reservations were found on Sanuki’s phone and other devices. It is believed that the bookings totaled more than ¥17 million. He was arrested on suspicion of obstructing business by deception. Sanuki, who worked until last month as a clinical laboratory technician at Shimane University Hospital, denied the allegations against him.

Japanese Man Arrested After Attempting To Burn Down Tokyo Go-Kart Business

A 28-year-old Japanese man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted arson after he tried to set fire to the property of a go-karting company, causing damage to three vehicles. The suspect, Yuga Matsuoka, admitted to the crime, saying that the noise of the engines “stressed” him out. He allegedly set fire to a container used for industrial waste. The flames then spread to three parked go-karts.

The incident occurred in the early hours of June 21. Matsuoka had reportedly just finished his shift, working in the warehouse next door. Fortunately, nobody was inside the building at the time. According to NHK, the company, which owns around 70 go-karts, received a letter in English in May from someone threatening to “set karts aflame if engines are turned on after tomorrow.”

ACT Withdraw $46 Billion Buyout Proposal for Seven & i Holdings

Following almost a year of negotiations, the Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT) has decided to withdraw its $46 billion buyout proposal for Seven & i Holdings. It said it was pulling out due to “a lack of constructive engagement” with Seven & i, the Japanese operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain. The deal would have been Japan’s largest ever foreign buyout.

In a letter to the Seven & i Holdings board of directors, ACT said that the Japanese company had “engaged in a calculated campaign of obfuscation and delay.” Seven & i Holdings replied in a statement saying it disagreed with ACT’s “numerous mischaracterizations,” adding, “we are not surprised.” The Ito family, founders of Seven & i Holdings, have been opposed to the deal from the start.

Japanese Government Launches New Office To Deal With Unruly Foreigners

On Tuesday, the Japanese government held an inauguration ceremony for a new office that has been set up to respond to issues such as crime and over-tourism involving foreigners. Headed by Assistant Chief Cabinet Secretary Wataru Sakata, the office will serve as a cross agency “control tower,” with 78 employees, including officials from the Cabinet Office, the Justice Ministry and other bodies.

“Crimes and disorderly conduct by some foreigners, as well as the inappropriate use of various administrative systems, have created a situation in which the public feels uneasy and cheated,” said Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at Tuesday’s kick-off ceremony. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, meanwhile, claimed that the establishment of the new office was not an election ploy by the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

World’s First Dragon Ball Store To Open in Tokyo This Autumn

Originally released in November 1984, Dragon Ball remains one of Japan’s most popular manga series. It, therefore, shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to hear the franchise is now getting its own store. The news was announced via the company’s official website on Sunday. It’s all part of Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary celebrations, which kicked off last November.

At the time of writing, few details have been released about the store. What we do know is that it is slated to open in Tokyo this autumn and will feature limited-edition goods that will only be available at the shop, in addition to other must-have items for fans. More information, such as the exact location and opening date, will be announced on the official website soon.

Tokito Oda Wins Second Wimbledon Wheelchair Title at 19

On Sunday, 19-year-old Tokito Oda won his second Wimbledon title in the men’s wheelchair singles competition. He came from behind to defeat defending champion Alfie Hewett of Great Britain 3-6 7-5 6-2. It was the third time the two men had faced each other in a Grand Slam final this year. Hewett won the Australian Open in straight sets, before Oda took revenge at the French Open.

Between them, the two players have won the last 10 Grand Slam titles and have met each other in seven finals. They also faced each other at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, with Oda coming out on top. Following his latest victory over the British player, Oda said, “ Maybe 100% of the people were cheering for Alfie, but I really enjoyed that moment. I’m really happy right now.”

