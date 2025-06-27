In this week’s news round we report on the earthquake swarm on the Tokara Islands and the Mount Shinmoe eruption. Donald Trump compares the impact of the air strikes on Iran to the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. A 16-year-old boy has been referred to prosecutors due to a condom prank at a sushi restaurant. Japanese pop group Tokio announces that it is breaking up following a compliance violation by its keyboardist, Taichi Kokubun. In sport, Kawasaki Frontale defender Kota Takai is set to sign for Spurs and Shohei Ohtani hits his 300th homer.

Tokara Islands Experience Earthquake Swarm

On Saturday, an earthquake swarm began in the volcanic chain of Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture. By 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) confirmed that 475 tremors had been recorded within the archipelago, which consists of 12 small islands located between Yakushima and Amami-Oshima. All registered 1 or higher on Japan’s 7-level seismic scale. The largest tremors were two magnitude-5.1 quakes on Sunday and Tuesday. In September 2023, Tokara Islands experienced 346 earthquakes in 15 days. Seven of the 12 islands are inhabited, with just under 700 people living there.

Staying in southwestern Japan, Mount Shinmoe erupted on Sunday. It spewed smoke as high as 500 meters. The volcano, located in the Kirishima mountain range bordering Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, last erupted seven years ago. The latest eruption and the earthquake swarm on the Tokara Islands have further ignited fears of a catastrophic disaster hitting Japan soon. Manga artist and self-proclaimed clairvoyant Ryo Tatsuki wrote that a massive disaster will hit the country on 5 July 2025 in the “complete version” of her book, The Future I Saw. The JMA has dismissed the claim as scientifically baseless.

Donald Trump Compares Iran Attacks to Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

On Saturday evening, President Donald Trump announced via social media that US forces had struck three key nuclear sites in Iran. A few days later, he compared the impact of the air strikes to the end of World War II. “When you look at Hiroshima, if you look at Nagasaki, that ended a war, too,” he said. “This ended a war in a different way. I don’t want to use an example of Hiroshima, I don’t want to use an example of Nagasaki, but that was essentially the same thing. That ended that war. This ended the war.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba responded to the attacks from his official residence on Sunday. He said it was crucial that there was a quick de-escalation of the situation in Iran. He refrained, though, from making a statement on whether Japan supported the US attacks there. “We are gathering and analyzing information and closely monitoring developments with grave concern,” said Ishiba. “It’s paramount to calm down the situation soon.” He added, “Iran’s nuclear development must be blocked.” When asked if Japan backed the US attacks on Iran, Ishiba responded, “I will answer the question when appropriate.”

New US Visa Rule Requires Applicants To Set Social Media Accounts to ‘Public’

On Monday, the United States Embassy in Japan announced via X that applicants for F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas must make their social media accounts “public.” According to the US Department of State (DOS), those who keep their social media accounts private may be deemed as trying to hide their activities. Officers have reportedly been told to reject visa applications in cases where the applicant has expressed “hostile attitudes” toward the US, advocated for or supported “designated foreign terrorists and other threats to US national security,” or supported antisemitism.

“Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their personal social media accounts to ‘public’ to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States,” read the post. The F-1 visa is for academic studies, M-1 is for vocational or non-academic studies and J-1 is for exchange visitor programs. The US has been checking the social media accounts of visa applicants and immigrants since at least 2019. However, in the past few months, these checks have become a lot stricter.

Teen Referred to Prosecutors After Condom Prank at Sushi Restaurant

A 16-year-old boy, whose name has been withheld because of his age, was referred to prosecutors on Monday in relation to a viral prank involving a condom at a sushi restaurant. The incident occurred at a branch of the Kura Sushi chain in Tokyo’s Toshima ward on March 28. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the teenager uploaded an image on social media of an unwrapped condom his friend put in a chute used to return empty plates. It quickly went viral, with more than 100,000 views in less than 24 hours.

People online soon identified the restaurant and location. Kura Sushi subsequently closed the shop for a brief period to disinfect all the plates and utensils, while also responding to inquiries about the incident. The police were contacted, and the boy was charged with obstructing business by fraudulent means. Admitting the act, he reportedly told the police, “I wanted to see the reaction from my friends. I posted it without thinking about the consequences.” Several people took to X to criticize the teenager and his group of friends, including musician and actor Gackt.

Tokio Announce Breakup Following Taichi Kokubun Scandal

Pop group Tokio announced that it is breaking up on Wednesday following a compliance violation by its keyboardist, Taichi Kokubun. Sankei Sports broke the story about the violation last Thursday. Details about what he did have yet to be revealed. However, a source close to the matter said it involved behavior that could be considered sexual harassment. “Taichi Kokubun’s recent compliance violations have caused a great deal of distress and concern to everyone involved, and we take this very seriously,” read the statement. “We would like to once again offer our sincerest apologies. We are truly sorry.”

The statement went on to say that “it would be difficult to continue working as the group Tokio in a way that could regain all of your trust and support.” Last Friday, Kokubun’s management announced that he was being suspended by the group. Earlier that day, NTV confirmed that it was removing Kokubun, 50, from its weekly program, The Tetsuwan Dash. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Communications Minister Seiichiro Murakami said, “We would like to hear extensively from Nippon TV about how it sees the issue and how it will respond as a company in the future.”

Kota Takai Set To Join Spurs

Tottenham Hotspurs have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Kawasaki Frontale defender Kota Takai, 20, for around ¥1 billion ($6.8 million). Once completed, it will be the largest ever fee for a Japanese player from the J-League. Identified by technical director Johan Lange, Takai is expected to be part of the North London club’s first-team squad rather than being loaned out. Another Japanese player reportedly on the move is Ritsu Doan. According to Sports Hochi, he will be leaving Freiburg for Eintracht Frankfurt. Hoffenheim, meanwhile, have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Union Saint-Gilloise defender Koki Machida.

In other sports news, the Urawa Red Diamonds finished bottom of their group with 0 points at the Club World Cup. Japanese horse Satono Reve placed second behind favorite Lazzat in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot. Tokyo Olympic judo gold medalist Aaron Wolf announced that he is joining New Japan Pro Wrestling. And, in baseball, Shohei Ohtani smashed his 27th home run of the season as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 9-7 on Tuesday. It was also the 300th homer of his career, combining totals in Japan and the States.

