Japanese pop group Tokio announced that it is breaking up on Wednesday following a compliance violation by its keyboardist Taichi Kokubun. Sankei Sports broke the story about the violation last Thursday. Details about what he did have yet to be revealed. However, a source close to the matter said it involved behavior that could be considered sexual harassment.

The Statement

“Taichi Kokubun’s recent compliance violations have caused a great deal of distress and concern to everyone involved, and we take this very seriously,” read Wednesday’s statement. “We would like to once again offer our sincerest apologies. We are truly sorry.

“Having come to a mutual conclusion about our intentions, we agree that, given the current situation, it would be difficult to continue working as the group Tokio in a way that could regain all of your trust and support. Therefore, we have decided to bring all of our activities as a group to an end.”

The statement went on to apologize to fans who have been with the group for the past 31 years, as well as the people of Fukushima, where Tokio has actively participated in reconstruction and revitalization efforts since the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami.

About Tokio

Formed by Johnny & Associates, Tokio debuted in 1994 with five members. That number was reduced to four in 2018 with the termination of Tatsuya Yamaguchi’s contract. He was referred to prosecutors for allegedly kissing a girl against her will at his home. Two years later, four became three as Tomoya Nagase announced that he was leaving the band to pursue his own endeavors.

Last Friday, Kokubun’s management announced that he was being suspended by the group. Earlier in the day, Nippon Television Network (NTV) said it was removing Kokubun ,50, from its weekly program, The Tetsuwan Dash. Speaking at a post-Cabinet meeting press conference on Tuesday, Communications Minister Seiichiro Murakami said, “We would like to hear extensively from Nippon TV about how it sees the issue and how it will respond as a company in the future.”

