This week’s news roundup is dominated by baby-related stories. We report on the latest figures concerning Japanese births as they continue to decline at an alarming rate. Mako Komuro, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Akiko, welcomes her first child. And Ayumi Hamasaki denies rumors that Elon Musk fathered her children. Also this week, two Japanese men are killed in China over a business dispute. A Japanese Kick streamer is arrested for wearing women’s underwear on his head. And we pay our respects to the former Yomiuri Giants legend Shigeo Nagashima, who passed away on Tuesday.

Japanese Births Fall for the Ninth Consecutive Year

For the first time in recorded history, the number of Japanese births fell below 700,000 in 2024. According to the health ministry’s data, released on Wednesday, just 686,061 Japanese babies were born here last year. That’s 44,227 fewer than in 2023, marking the ninth consecutive year of decline. The figures exclude foreign nationals born in Japan and Japanese nationals born overseas.

The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research predicted that births wouldn’t dip below 690,000 until 2039. Its forecast for 2024 was 755,000. There was also a drop in the total fertility rate — the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime based on current birth rates — which fell to a record low of 1.15, down by 0.05 from the previous year.

Two Japanese Men Killed in China Over Business Dispute

On Tuesday, Dalian police confirmed that a 42-year-old male suspect of Chinese nationality was arrested on suspicion of murder following the deaths of two Japanese men on May 23. The suspect, Yuan Chenggong, and the two victims were allegedly business partners in Japan who had been visiting Dalian. It is believed that the incident was triggered by a business conflict. Yuan was detained on May 24.

On Thursday, Hong Kong’s Sing Tao daily reported that Yuan believed he’d been deceived by the victims over the purchase of a hot spring hotel near Mount Fuji. The newspaper cited information posted on China’s WeChat platform by a mainland Chinese journalist. According to the publication, the Chinese man acquired Fuji Sansuikan Hotel by Lake Kawaguchi. He also founded a real estate company in Tokyo in 2021.

Former Japanese Princess Mako Welcomes First Child

The Imperial Household Agency recently confirmed that Mako Komuro, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Akiko, has given birth to her first child. In May, the online news outlet Josei Seven Plus posted a picture of Mako and her husband, Kei Komuro, pushing a stroller in a suburb of Manhattan. The agency, therefore, felt it was time to make a statement.

“This is a matter for a person who has left the Imperial Family, and we had hoped that she would spend her time in a quiet environment,” said Grand Master Naomasa Yoshida. “We decided to make the announcement, however, in light of some media reports.” Mako lost her royal status in 2021 following her marriage to Komuro. Her brother, Prince Hisahito, is second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Elon Musk Reportedly Fathered Child With Japanese Pop Star, Ayumi Hamasaki Says It’s Not Her

In an interview with The New York Times that was published last Friday, Ashley St. Clair, a conservative influencer who announced that she gave birth to Elon Musk’s 14th child in February, claimed that the world’s richest man has also fathered a baby with a Japanese pop star. Unsurprisingly, this sparked an online frenzy of speculation, with many suggesting Ayumi Hamasaki as the potential mother.

On Monday, Japan’s “Empress of Pop” quashed that rumor. “I’ve been keeping an eye on this, and I guess it’s time for me to speak up. Elon Musk is not the father of [either of] my children,” she wrote on her Instagram story. The singer added that she could understand why people thought it was her as it was the “sort of thing” she would do.

Japanese Streamer Arrested for Wearing Women’s Underwear on His Head

A Japanese Kick streamer who goes by the name of Zokkunzokkun was arrested on Monday on suspicion of violating the prefectural nuisance prevention ordinance. His crime: running around a residential estate in Chiba Prefecture while wearing women’s underwear on his head. One woman reported his behavior as “scary and shocking.” The incident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on May 19 in Ishikawa city.

Looking like the lead character from the Kyūkyoku!! Hentai Kamen comedy manga series, Zokkunzokkun live streamed himself wandering the streets with pink panties on his face that covered his nose and mouth. He was also wearing a white gym uniform and red bloomers. The Kick streamer told officers he wanted to stir things up and increase the number of viewers on his site.

Japan’s ‘Mr. Professional Baseball’ Shigeo Nagashima Dies at 89

Former Yomiuri Giants legend Shigeo Nagashima passed away on Tuesday morning due to pneumonia. He was 89. One of the most popular Japanese players in the history of the sport, he was referred to as “Mr. Professional Baseball” and “Mr. Giants” in this country. Former Giants player Hideki Matsui flew back to Japan from the United States on Wednesday to offer his condolences at his former manager’s home.

“The biggest thing is gratitude,” he said. “Without getting to meet him, baseball player Hideki Matsui would have spent a totally different baseball career.” During his 17-year career, Nagashima won the Central League batting title six times and was the home run king twice. He was also named the Central League’s MVP five times. Along with his teammate, Sadaharu Oh, he was a superstar who transcended the sport.

