A Japanese Kick streamer who goes by the name of Zokkunzokkun was arrested on Monday on suspicion of violating the prefectural nuisance prevention ordinance. His crime: running around a residential estate in Chiba Prefecture while wearing women’s underwear on his head. One woman reported his behavior as “scary and shocking.”

Zokkunzokkun Streams Himself With Pink Underwear on His Head

The incident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on May 19 in Ishikawa city. Looking like the lead character from the Kyūkyoku!! Hentai Kamen comedy manga series, Zokkunzokkun live streamed himself wandering the streets — sometimes running — with panties on his face that covered his nose and mouth. He was also wearing a white gym uniform and red bloomers.

Several viewers, who identified the location, contacted the police, leading to Zokkunzokkun’s arrest. Upon questioning, the Kick streamer admitted to the charge. He told officers he wanted to stir things up and increase the number of viewers on his site. He currently has just over 5,300 followers.

Several people took to social media to criticize Zokkunzokkun. One X user described him as “gross.” Another wrote, “Streamers who can only attract listeners through these types of broadcasts should be permanently banned and should never be able to broadcast on Kick or Niconico Live again.” Some, though, felt the arrest was harsh, questioning why his actions were not allowed.

About Hentai Kamen

A comedy manga series written and illustrated by Keishū Ando, Kyūkyoku!! Hentai Kamen was originally serialized in the Shueisha shōnen anthology magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump from 1992 to 1993. It tells the story of a young martial artist who transforms into a hero of justice by wearing a pair of panties on his head. A live action film adaptation starring Ryohei Suzuki titled Hentai Kamen was released in 2013.

