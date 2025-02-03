Another week, another controversy involving a foreign kick streamer in Japan. Paul Denino, better known as Ice Poseidon, isn’t quite as infamous as Johnny Somali in Japan just yet, but he does appear to be making every effort to reach that level of infamy.

The American internet personality is currently in this country on a 100-day IRL (in real life) tour that he is livestreaming to his more than 183,000 followers on Kick. The trip, though, has been plagued by a series of controversial incidents.

In one clip, he and a companion are shown lying across multiple seats on a train. They then annoy other passengers by engaging in a mock fight.

Ice Poseidon Insults the Yakuza

In another shocking clip, that has since gone viral, Ice Poseidon is seen egging on a local to shout English insults toward the yakuza. The lady in the video clearly has limited English and appears to be unaware of what she is saying.

“Ice Poseidon really lost it this time,” wrote one X user. “How does he not know how dangerous messing with the Yakuza is? This is gonna be wild to watch unfold…”

Stealing an Orange

The controversy didn’t end there, though. He was recently confronted by the police after he and fellow streamer, ABZ, picked an orange from a tree and ate it. Done without the permission of the tree owner, it led to a complaint and several police officers arriving at the scene.

At one point, there were reportedly 14 officers confronting them. “All this for an orange? That’s insane,” ABZ can be heard saying. While the language barrier complicated matters, they were eventually able to communicate through a translation app.

Comparisons With Johnny Somali

Ice Poseidon, who has, unsurprisingly, been compared to Johnny Somali, is reportedly unperturbed about the criticism he is facing. He will, no doubt, continue to attempt to exploit foreign cultures for shock value. The only question is how long will he continue to get away with it?

