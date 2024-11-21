Self-proclaimed internet troll Ramsey Khalid Ismael — better known by his alias Johnny Somali — is continuing to aggravate netizens around the globe with his antics. The latest video of the live streamer, that was recently uploaded on the social media site X, shows him playing the Japanese military anthem, “Battotai,” while doing the Roman salute. He didn’t stop there, though, as he had a message for South Korea. “Let me tell you why you guys are weak,” he said. “Because instead of fighting Japan, you guys want to fight a small golden goblin, a small Black YouTuber… Instead of fighting me, go fight Japan.”

Johnny Somali playing “Battotai – Imperial Japanese Army March” while displaying the Roman salute and then inciting a war by telling Korea to go fight Japan… pic.twitter.com/CismVzDcQh — Asian Dawn (@AsianDawn4) November 19, 2024

Johnny Somali Banned From Leaving South Korea

Considered a flight risk, Somali is currently banned from leaving South Korea after being indicted for causing a “commotion” at a convenience store on October 17. He allegedly confronted a 7-Eleven employee after she told him not to drink alcohol on the premises. He also reportedly blasted loud music and shouted sexist slurs at the worker. The incident at the convenience store came 10 days after the controversial streamer kissed and performed lap dances on the Statue of Peace, a memorial commemorating comfort women and sex slaves for Japanese soldiers during World War II.

Somali later posted a video apologizing for his actions, claiming he didn’t know the significance of the statue. Unsurprisingly, viewers doubted his sincerity. In the past couple of months, he has continued to annoy citizens in South Korea with his actions, such as playing loud North Korean music and speeches by Kim Jong Un on public transportation. On October 30, Somali was the topic of a discussion during a parliamentary session in Seoul, with members of the government stating that he needed to be monitored. The following day, a YouTuber was arrested for assaulting Somali.

Annoying Japanese Citizens

Somali first made headlines in May of last year for harassing passengers on trains in Japan. He shouted out things like “Hiroshima, Nagasaki… we do again.” Despite being forced into several public apologies, he continued to irritate locals and people online with his inflammatory videos. In September 2023, Somali and his accomplice, Jeremiah Dwane Branch, were arrested for trespassing at a hotel construction site in the Nipponbashi district of Osaka’s Chuo ward. Branch shot the footage as Somali shouted “Fukushima.” He was later arrested again for playing loud music at a gyudon (beef on rice) restaurant. That led to a ¥200,000 fine.

