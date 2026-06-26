A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Japan at around 12:46 p.m. Friday. The quake registered 4 on Japan’s seven-level seismic intensity scale in Chiba Prefecture.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), a 4 tremor is “felt by most people walking, most people are awoken,” and ornaments and fixtures may fall off walls.

In Tokyo, the scale registered mostly at a 2 and went up to 3 in Sumida, Koto and Arakawa Wards.

No Tsunami Warning Issued

The quake’s epicenter was located in northwestern Chiba Prefecture near the city of Sosa at a depth of 50 kilometers. The surrounding area near the coast recorded a 4 intensity on Japan’s seismic scale.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

Staying Informed on Earthquake Information

One of the scariest things about natural disasters is not being able to rely on your mobile device. Tokyo Metropolitan Government keeps its Disaster Prevention Homepage updated with the newest evacuation information. It has also prepared a comprehensive guide.

There are also a variety of helpful apps for earthquake safety. The Japan Tourism Agency has created the Safety Tips app for multilingual support that alerts users when there is an earthquake of magnitude four or higher or if there is a tsunami warning, as well as displaying evacuation tips. The NERV app shows real-time shaking throughout Japan, and estimated propagation in the affected areas.

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