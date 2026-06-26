In this week’s news, we have the latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Japan beat Tunisia before drawing with Sweden to set up a second-round clash with Brazil. Riko Uchida is sentenced to 27 years in prison for the murder of high school student Runa Murayama. Former AKB48 member Mei Hanada has her contract terminated. A magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes northern Japan. Plus, the Japanese government announces a fivefold increase in visa fees from July 1.

Japan Held by Sweden, Set To Face Brazil

Japan drew 1-1 with Sweden in their final Group F match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The result means they now face a tough second-round match against five-time champions Brazil. Daizen Maeda scored the only goal for Hajime Moriyasu’s side following a lovely buildup. Anthony Elanga’s left-footed drive from outside the area earned Sweden a point that sees them through as one of the best third-placed teams.

After a cagey first half, Japan came out with more attacking intent in the second, and deservedly took the lead in the 56th minute. After Maeda’s goal, though, they retreated and let Sweden back in the game. In the end, the draw was probably a fair result, though Japan will be thankful to goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who pulled off two fine saves from Alexander Isak and Elanga. The Netherlands topped the group after their 3-1 win over Tunisia.

From Monterrey to Shibuya: Fans Flood the Streets After Japan’s 4-0 World Cup Win Over Tunisia

Earlier in the week, Ayase Ueda bagged a brace as Japan defeated Tunisia 4-0 at Estadio Monterrey in Mexico. Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito were also on the scoresheet for the Samurai Blue in the men’s World Cup’s 1,000th match. Back home, a huge number of fans celebrated the victory at the famous Shibuya Crossing. Police were deployed to manage the swelling crowds as jubilant fans spilled onto the street after the final whistle.

Japanese supporters have also earned global attention for their conduct at stadiums. In Monterrey, they once again stayed behind after the final whistle to collect rubbish from the stands using their familiar blue bags. The ritual, known as gomi hiroi, has sparked debate, with some critics questioning whether such displays are performative. The overwhelming reaction, however, has been one of admiration, with many praising the fans for showing respect for the stadium and surroundings.

‘It Should Be the Death Penalty’: Riko Uchida Sentenced to 27 Years in Asahikawa Murder Case

A man shouting “It should be the death penalty” was tackled by court staff after storming toward the witness stand moments after Riko Uchida, 23, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for the 2024 death of 17-year-old high school student Runa Murayama. The incident occurred at the Asahikawa District Court on Monday as Presiding Judge Yuka Tanaka was concluding the sentencing. Court staff quickly restrained the man before he could reach the front of the courtroom.

Murayama reportedly posted an unauthorized photo of Uchida on social media. Enraged, Uchida and accomplice Yuka Konishi kidnapped and confined Murayama in a vehicle and took her to Kamui Suspension Bridge. They forced her to undress and make an apology video while sitting on the bridge’s railing. Murayama eventually fell to her death into the Ishikari River after Uchida repeatedly shouted “Die” and “Fall.” Konishi, who was sentenced to 23 years, claims Uchida pushed Murayama.

Mei Hanada’s Shaved-Head Claim Revives AKB48’s ‘Love Ban’ Debate

Former AKB48 idol Mei Hanada released a nine-minute video on Tuesday after management terminated her contract, making her the first member of the group to be officially dismissed. Management cited multiple rule violations, including unauthorized private contact with a fan. In the video, Hanada appears with most of her head shaved. Referencing former member Minami Minegishi, who famously shaved her head in 2013 after being photographed leaving her boyfriend’s apartment, Hanada claims she was pressured to do the same.

“I was told, ‘If you want to continue with AKB, shave your head to show your sincerity,’” she said. Hanada’s allegations have brought renewed attention to one of AKB48’s most persistent controversies: the so-called “love ban,” an unwritten rule that the group has long denied exists. Prior to the video’s release, DH Co., Ltd., the operator of AKB48, released a statement, denying that management forced Hanada to shave her head, stating: “We would absolutely never issue such an instruction.”

Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Northern Japan

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck northern Japan at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The quake registered upper 6 on Japan’s seven-level seismic intensity scale in the town of Hashikami, Aomori Prefecture. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), an upper-6 tremor makes it “impossible to remain standing or move without crawling,” and people may be thrown into the air. The agency also says most unsecured furniture moves and is likely to topple over.

The quake’s epicenter was located off the coast of Iwate Prefecture at a depth of 44 kilometers. Hachinohe, in Aomori, recorded a lower-6 intensity on Japan’s seismic scale. Kyodo News reported that at least four people, including teenagers and people in their 50s, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No tsunami warning was issued. Also, no abnormalities were reported at the Higashidori or Onagawa nuclear power plants in Aomori and Miyagi prefectures.

Japan To Raise Visa Fees Fivefold as It Overhauls Immigration Charges

Japan will raise visa fees fivefold from July 1, but the increase will affect only travelers who are required to obtain a visa before entering the country. Single-entry visa fees will rise from ¥3,000 to ¥15,000, while multiple-entry visas will increase from ¥6,000 to ¥30,000. Citizens of more than 70 countries and regions, including Australia, the US and the UK, are exempt from Japan’s short-stay visa requirements.

The revision was approved during a Cabinet meeting on Friday after months of deliberations within the government. “The current visa fee was set in 1978, and we have revised it to reflect inflation and exchange-rate fluctuations since then,” Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a press conference after the meeting. “We made this decision after carefully considering various factors, and we do not anticipate that it will have an immediate impact on inbound tourism.”

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