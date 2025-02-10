Foreign kick streamers causing trouble in Japan seems to be a weekly occurrence these days. Last week it was Paul Denino, better known as Ice Poisedon, stirring things up when he stole an orange, leading to 14 officers confronting him and his group. This week, it is a streamer known only as DBR6 making headlines. At the Sapporo Snow Festival, he asked viewers to purchase subscriptions to his channel before videoing himself chucking an ice ball at a volunteer.

DBR6 Cuts Volunteer’s Lip with Ice Ball “The next person to come to the vending machine is getting hit with this,” said the kick streamer. He then added, “This dude right here that looks like he’s having a nice day.” After striking him directly on the face, he quickly apologized before two foreigners came over to denounce him. One of them mentioned that DBR6 had cut the man’s lip and that he should have more respect. The kick streamer subsequently asked the volunteer if he had disrespected him. Eventually, the police were called, but nothing came of it. “If you’re going to talk to the police, at least get me in trouble,” he said at the end of the video, before adding, “The police like me.” Unsurprisingly, DBR6’s actions were heavily criticized online.

“I’m not a violent person, but if I see someone doing this sort of thing in Japan, I’m going to smash their camera,” wrote Chris Broad, creator of the famous Abroad in Japan YouTube channel on X. Another person posted, “Absolutely despicable from this streamer. Hope he faces consequences.”

The Sapporo Snow Festival

The Sapporo Snow Festival runs until Tuesday, February 11. This year the main attraction has been the sculpture of Los Angeles Dodgers’ two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani with his dog, Dekopin.

