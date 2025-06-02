The Imperial Household Agency recently confirmed that Mako Komuro, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Akiko, has given birth to her first child. The agency’s Grand Master, Naomasa Yoshida, didn’t disclose the date of birth or sex of the baby, though, as Mako is no longer a member of the royal family.

“This is a matter for a person who has left the Imperial Family, and we had hoped that she would spend her time in a quiet environment,” said Yoshida. “We decided to make the announcement, however, in light of some media reports (about the birth).”

Mako and Kei Pictured With Stroller After Birth of First Child

Josei Seven Plus was the first to break the story on May 22. The online news outlet posted a picture of Mako and her husband, Kei Komuro, pushing a stroller in a suburb of Manhattan. According to the article, the pair moved into a detached house in the area in March of this year.

The couple tied the knot in 2021, four years after announcing their engagement. As a result of the wedding, Mako became the ninth Japanese princess to lose her royal status since 1945. Under the Imperial Household Finance Act, she was entitled to a one-time payment of up to ¥152.5 million, funded by taxpayers.

The Troubled Wedding That Reignited the Succession Debate

Mako was the first Japanese princess since World War II to forgo the money. Her decision to turn down the cash was believed to be related to the negative press the wedding received due to revelations about a financial dispute involving Komuro’s mother and her ex-fiancé. The former princess was subsequently diagnosed with “complex post-traumatic stress disorder.”

The wedding also reignited the succession debate. Currently, the future of the oldest hereditary monarchy is dependent on whether Mako’s brother, 18-year-old Prince Hisahito, one day produces a male heir. The Imperial Household Law of 1889 barred females from ruling. Though the law was amended in 1947, the male-only succession stipulation remained in place.

