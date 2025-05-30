In this week’s news roundup we report on the revised Family Registry Act, which is cracking down on kirakira names. Japanese universities consider accepting foreign students from Harvard. An ANA flight is forced to make an emergency landing after a man tries to open the exit doors midair. Onosato is promoted to the highest rank of yokozuna. And Shohei Ohtani inches closer to a pitching return.

Japanese Government Revises Law on Kirakira Names

On Monday, the Family Register Act was revised in Japan in an attempt to crackdown on so-called kirakira (sparkly) names, such as Pikachu. It means parents in Japan will no longer be free to choose whatever name they like for their child. Now, if the pronunciation of their baby’s name clearly deviates from convention, they’ll be asked to spell it out in katakana during the registration process. Local officials then have the power to reject that name if the phonetic sound doesn’t match how its characters are typically pronounced.

Around 3,000 or so kanji characters are permitted by the revised law, but they must be pronounced clearly and in accordance with tradition. Names considered too disconnected from the characters used will be banned. The reason, according to the government, is that they can cause confusion in schools, hospitals and other public institutions. It’s also believed that children with kirkira names could face harassment. The rise in kirkira names towards the end of the 20th century was seen as part of a larger shift towards individualism in Japanese society.

Japanese Universities Consider Accepting Foreign Students From Harvard

On Tuesday, Japan’s education ministry called on universities nationwide to consider accepting or supporting students who may no longer be able to study in the United States. The move comes after the US government announced that it planned to revoke Harvard University’s ability to enroll foreign students. District Judge Allison Burroughs issued a restraining order last Friday, temporarily blocking the measure after Harvard filed a lawsuit. Yesterday, a federal judge extended that order. While these rulings have been welcomed by international students, they remain in limbo.

On Monday, the University of Tokyo said it would consider temporarily accepting international students from Harvard University if they were forced to leave. Kyoto University said likewise the following day. Other universities, such as the University of Osaka, Tohoku University, Waseda University and Hokkaido University are believed to be considering the possibility of receiving those students. According to education minister Toshiko Abe, the Japan Student Services Organization will soon release details of the support measures provided by each participating university to assist Harvard students if they are displaced.

ANA Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Man Tries To Open Exit Doors Midair

An All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight headed to Texas from Tokyo was forced to make an emergency landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday after a male passenger attempted to open two exit doors during the flight. According to the police, the man, who has not been identified, was “having a medical crisis.” He was restrained by the crew and passengers before being taken to hospital for medical evaluation after the plane landed. It’s currently unclear whether he’ll face any charges.

The plane — a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner — departed Tokyo at approximately 10:30 a.m. local time on May 24, bound for George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Following the disturbance, it landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at approximately 4 a.m. The plane reached its destination in Houston, Texas, at 12:40 p.m., four hours after its scheduled arrival time. “The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority, and we applaud the efforts of local law enforcement for their support,” ANA said in a statement.

Onosato Promoted to the Highest Rank of Yokozuna

Onosato was promoted to the highest rank of yokozuna on Wednesday following his Summer Grand Sumo Tournament triumph. The 24-year-old Ishikawa Prefecture native achieved the feat after just 13 professional tournaments, making him the fastest to attain the exalted rank in the modern era. The previous record was held by fellow Ishikawa Prefecture native Wajima, who secured promotion after his 21st meet in 1973. Onosato, whose birth name is Daiki Nakamura, is the first Japanese-born sumo wrestler to become grand champion since 2017.

The only other Japanese-born competitor promoted to the top rank of the sport this century was his stablemaster Nishonoseki, who wrestled as Kisenosato. He retired in 2019. Since Asashoryu’s ascent to the highest rank 22 years ago, sumo has been dominated by Mongolian wrestlers, with six of the last eight yokozuna hailing from the world’s second-largest landlocked country. The rise of Onosato, though, could mark a new era in the sport. A remarkable talent, he is the first wrestler to turn yokozuna without a single losing record.

Ohtani Hits 20th Homer, Return to the Mound Expected After All-Star Break

On Tuesday night, Shohei Ohtani became only the third Los Angeles Dodgers player in history to hit 20 homers within the team’s first 55 games. The fastest he had reached that number before was in 70 matches. What’s even more exciting for fans of the franchise is that the two-way superstar may soon be ready for a return to the mound. In a simulated game before the Dodgers’ matchup with the New York Mets on Sunday, Ohtani threw 22 pitches to five batters.

“He looks good,” said pitching coach Mark Prior. “He looked healthy. That’s always the main thing with facing hitters. That he feels confident, his endurance is good, he maintained his stuff.” According to coach Dave Roberts, Ohtani is unlikely to return to the mound until after the All-Star break. “He’s doing his first simulated game for two innings, and, in theory, you got to build a starter up to five, six innings,” said Roberts. “And so just the natural progression, I just don’t see it being before that.”

