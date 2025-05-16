In this week’s news roundup we report on a British couple who needed rescuing from Mount Yotei in Hokkaido. Nissan announce more job cuts. A major Japanese supermarket chain reveals plans to start selling California-grown rice. A restaurant in Osaka is forced to close after posting a “No Chinese” sign at the store’s entrance. Masahiro Nakai‘s lawyers refute the accusation of “sexual violence” against their client made by a third-party panel. And Ayami Sato makes history as the first woman to play in the Canadian men’s professional baseball league.

British Couple ‘Too Cold To Move’ on Mount Yotei

On Tuesday, a British couple visiting Hokkaido decided to hike up Mount Yotei, a 1,898-meter stratovolcano in Shikotsu-Toya National Park that’s set to be the backdrop for “Ghost of Yotei,” an eagerly anticipated action-adventure game slated for release in October. The view from the summit of the mountain is breathtaking. Unfortunately, the two visitors didn’t get to see it. They were reportedly near the ninth station, around 1,750 meters above sea level, when the man called for rescue.

According to the police, they were too cold to move. Unable to make it to a mountain hut or shelter, the 30-year-old man decided to call the emergency services at around 6:10 p.m. He was reportedly wearing shorts and a long-sleeved shirt. His girlfriend, 29, was dressed in a short-sleeve top and long pants. Rescue workers said that the pair appeared to have little knowledge of or experience in mountaineering.

Nissan To Cut 11,000 More Jobs

Struggling Japanese automaker Nissan is planning to cut another 11,000 jobs globally and close seven factories. The latest plan comes six months after the company announced it was laying off 9,000 workers as part of a cost-saving effort. For the fiscal year that ended in March, Japan’s third-largest car manufacturer posted a net loss of over ¥670 billion (around $4.5 billion). Ivan Espinosa, who became CEO of the company in April, described the results as a wake–up call.

“The reality is clear,” he said. “We have a very high-cost structure. To complicate matters further, the global market environment is volatile and unpredictable, making planning and investing increasingly challenging. Hence, Nissan must prioritize self-improvement with greater urgency and speed, aiming for profitability with less reliance on volume.” Last December, talks between Nissan and Honda began regarding a potential mega-merger. Had it been realized, it would’ve created the world’s third-biggest automaker group. However, in February, the plan collapsed.

Japanese Supermarket Chain To Start Selling California-Grown Rice

With prices of Japan’s staple grain continuing to rise, retail giant Aeon has decided to stock rice from California. On Tuesday, the company announced that it will start selling Calrose rice, a medium-grain white rice that is soft and somewhat sticky, from June 6. A 4-kilogram bag will cost ¥2,894, which is around 15% cheaper than Japanese rice. On the same day as the announcement, a Calrose rice tasting session was held at the US embassy in Tokyo.

“For Japan’s largest supermarket chain to offer 100% US-grown Calrose rice in its stores across the country is truly a historic moment,” said the US Ambassador to Japan, George Glass. The average price of rice in this country has continued to soar over the past 12 months and is now more than double the cost of a year ago. In April, the Japanese government announced that it would be releasing stockpiled rice until around the end of July.

Osaka Restaurant Forced To Close After Posting a ‘No Chinese’ Sign

On May 12, the restaurant group Sasaya Holdings in Osaka issued a public apology after one of its eateries put up a “No Chinese” sign at the store’s entrance, which remained there for several days. An image of the sign quickly began circulating on social media sites such as X. Handwritten in Chinese, it read: “There are many people with no manners. We do not allow Chinese customers into our store. We appreciate your understanding.”

Sasaya Holdings posted two apologies, written in Japanese and Chinese. While the former didn’t directly name the store in question, the latter did. Apparently,it was Sumibi Yakitori Hayashin, a charcoal–grilled yakitori restaurant that opened in Osaka’s Nishi ward last September. The store’s parent company said the sign had been put up without permission and that it was in violation of corporate policy. Sasaya Holdings informed the Sankei Shimbun that the shop has since been closed.

Masahiro Nakai’s Legal Team Refutes Panel Accusation of ‘Sexual Violence’

The legal team representing former SMAP member Masahiro Nakai issued a statement on Monday, refuting a third-party report which concluded that their client committed “sexual violence” against a former Fuji TV announcer. After interviewing Nakai and reviewing the documents, his lawyers said they “could not confirm that a violent and coercive sexual act typically associated with the Japanese term for ‘sexual violence’ took place.” The statement called on the panel to disclose evidence and provide a thorough explanation.

It also described the report as extremely problematic, stating that it “lacked neutrality and fairness and seriously damaged an individual’s reputation and social standing.” Made up of three lawyers, the committee conducted hearings with both Nakai and the woman involved. The investigation was led by Akira Takeuchi. At a press conference on March 31, he stated that the woman suffered sexual violence from Nakai. The committee used the World Health Organization’s definition of “sexual violence.”

Ayami Sato Makes History As the First Woman To Play in Canadian Men’s Pro Baseball League

On Sunday, Japan’s Ayami Sato made her debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs and, in doing so, became the first ever woman to play in the Canadian men’s professional baseball league. The 35-year-old pitcher, who grew up on the island of Amami in Kagoshima Prefecture, performed superbly, retiring all six batters she faced in two innings. She also finished the match with one strikeout. Despite her impressive display, the Maple Leafs lost the game 6-5 to the Kitchener Panthers.

Though disappointed with the result, it was a day that Sato will never forget. “When I was at the mound and just looking at the crowd — a big crowd cheering — that was very memorable for me,” she told reporters after the game through a translator. One of the greatest and most decorated pitchers in the history of women’s baseball, Sato is known for her curveball, which has a higher spin rate than most MLB players.

