On Sunday, Japan’s Ayami Sato made her debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs and, in doing so, became the first ever woman to play in the Canadian men’s professional baseball league. The 35-year-old pitcher, who grew up on the island of Amami in Kagoshima Prefecture, performed superbly, retiring all six batters she faced in two innings. She also finished the match with one strikeout. Despite her impressive display, the Maple Leafs lost the game 6-5 to the Kitchener Panthers.

Though disappointed with the result, it was a day that Sato will never forget. Going into the game, there was, unsurprisingly, a lot of attention on the Japanese pitcher, and she coped well with the pressure. In fact, she seemed to thrive on it. “When I was at the mound and just looking at the crowd — a big crowd cheering — that was very memorable for me,” she told reporters after the game through a translator.

“The world is watching,” said Maple Leafs manager Rob Butler. “It’s been amazing the excitement she has brought to Toronto and this league.” A World Series winner with the Toronto Blue Jays, Butler praised Sato’s courage and tenacity, stating that she’s taught her new teammates “a few things about work ethic.” He added, “Nothing has been seen like this in this league before and for her to be the first person to try to do it, it’s a beautiful story.”

About Ayami Sato

One of the greatest and most decorated pitchers in the history of women’s baseball, Sato’s fastball has been clocked at close to 129 kilometers per hour (around 80 miles per hour). She is, though, most well known for her curveball, which has a higher spin rate than most MLB players. According to Sato, it was an elementary school teacher who taught her to throw a curveball as well as a slider.

Sato developed a love for the sport while playing catch with her brother at the age of 9. She was immediately drawn to pitching because, in her own words, “the pitcher is in the spotlight” and she likes “being in control.” As there were few opportunities for women who wanted to pursue a career in baseball, she often considered giving up on her dream of becoming a professional player. Fortunately, the Japan Women’s Baseball league — originally called the Girls Professional Baseball League — was founded in 2009.

A year later, Sato debuted at the 2010 Women’s Baseball World Cup. She helped Japan defend the title the country won in 2008. In total, she has won six World Cup gold medals and picked up three consecutive MVP awards. In December of last year, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing of Sato. She became the first female player to join an Intercounty Baseball League team.

