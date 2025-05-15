On May 12, the restaurant group Sasaya Holdings in Osaka issued a public apology after one of its eateries put up a “No Chinese” sign at the store’s entrance, which remained there for several days. An image of the sign quickly began circulating on social media sites such as X. Handwritten in Chinese, it read: “There are many people with no manners. We do not allow Chinese customers into our store. We appreciate your understanding.”

Sasaya Holdings posted two apologies, written in Japanese and Chinese. While the former didn’t directly name the store in question, the latter did. Apparently, it was Sumibi Yakitori Hayashin, a charcoal–grilled yakitori restaurant that opened in Osaka’s Nishi ward last September. The store’s parent company said the sign had been put up without permission and that it was in violation of corporate policy. Sasaya Holdings informed the Sankei Shimbun that the shop has since been closed.

“We sincerely apologize to customers who have experienced discomfort,” read the apology. “We have operated our restaurants with the policy of welcoming both foreign and Japanese customers equally and providing the best customer service. This policy will not change in the future.” It went on to say, “All of our employees take seriously the many opinions we have received on social media and elsewhere, and will continue to work even harder.”

Several people posted on X, criticizing the store. “I’m Japanese, but I would never go to such a discriminatory restaurant,” wrote one irate user. “People who discriminate against foreigners also discriminate against other Japanese people. I feel sick when I eat food made by people who don’t see discrimination as bad and can only see things through prejudice. Soon you’ll be discriminated against too. Just remember the proverb ‘you reap what you sow.'”

Violating the Constitution

Last year, an Italian dining establishment near Tokyo’s famous Koreatown in Shin-Okubo caused controversy by sharing an image online of the shop’s entrance with the declaration that it wouldn’t be serving Chinese or Korean customers. This violates Article 14 of the Constitution of Japan, which states: “All of the people are equal under the law and there shall be no discrimination in political, economic or social relations because of race, creed, sex, social status or family origin.”

