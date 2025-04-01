At a press conference on Monday evening, a third-party panel investigating Fuji TV’s handling of the scandal involving Masahiro Nakai announced that it had come to the conclusion that the former SMAP member did sexually assault a female announcer at the station. The committee, made up of three lawyers, conducted hearings with both Nakai and the woman involved. This was done within the bounds of the confidentiality agreement. Akira Takeuchi, who headed the panel, said they were not in a position to say whether Nakai’s actions constituted a criminal case.

According to the 300-page report, the woman believed other people would be present when she agreed to meet Nakai for dinner in June 2023. When she realized it would just be the two of them at his home, she didn’t want to cancel as she felt that would have a negative impact on her career. She then reportedly told doctors at work about what happened and was subsequently hospitalized for two months. The woman was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. She had planned to return to work but eventually left Fuji TV 14 months after the incident.

Nakai Reportedly Asked Fuji TV Employee To Pay the Victim ¥1 Million in Compensation

While she was in hospital, Nakai allegedly asked a Fuji TV employee to pay her ¥1 million in compensation. She refused. This offer, the report said, “could be evaluated as a form of secondary abuse.” The panel report didn’t confirm if a senior official played a part in inviting the woman to the meeting. However, Takeuchi stated that there was a “persistent culture of sexual harassment at Fuji TV.” He added that there have been other occasions when female staff have been left alone with performers. Four senior employees — who have since left the company — have also been involved in sexual harassment cases.

The report also said that Fuji TV victimized the woman for a second time with its unsympathetic response. It showed “a lack of understanding of sexual violence and human-rights awareness.” Former President Koichi Minato failed to share details of the incident with the company’s compliance department. Speaking at the press conference on Monday, Fuji TV’s current president, Kenji Shimizu, said, “We sincerely apologize to the victim for the distress she has experienced as a result of the company’s inadequate relief measures.” The station has lost a lot of sponsors since the story broke last December.

