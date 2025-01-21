The fallout from the sexual misconduct scandal involving TV presenter and former SMAP member Masahiro Nakai continues. By Saturday, several major firms including Toyota and Nippon Life Insurance had announced they would be suspending advertisements on Fuji TV and replacing them with public service announcements. At around midday on Monday, the number of companies who had decided to pull their ads from the station was at around 20. By last night, the figure had risen above 50. Other companies putting their commercials on hold include Honda, Nissan, Seven & i Holdings, Kao and Tokyo Electric Power Company.

The Allegations Against Nakai

It was the weekly magazine Josei Seven that first made the allegations against Nakai, 52, on December 19, 2024. According to the publication, he had gotten into “serious trouble” with a woman. It was then reported in the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine that a dinner had been arranged for Fuji TV employees, however, in the end, only two people turned up: Nakai and the alleged victim. This, according to several publications, led to nonconsensual sexual activity and Nakai paying a ¥90 million out-of-court settlement. The TV station, though, denied reports suggesting one of its employees had arranged the meal.

Fuji TV Press Conference Makes Matters Worse

Unconvinced, the US investment firm Dalton Investments, which owns more than 7% of Fuji Media shares, sent a letter to the Japanese company demanding accountability and requesting that a third-party committee be set up to investigate the scandal. At a press conference on Friday, Fuji TV President Koichi Minato confirmed that the company would be establishing a third-party committee to investigate whether there is a culture of using female presenters to entertain male celebrities at the company. The press conference, however, only seemed to make matters worse. Few journalists were allowed in, and video footage was forbidden. Minato, who declined to disclose details, was criticized for failing to give sufficient explanation on the matter.

