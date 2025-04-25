This week’s news roundup is dominated by the United States as California surpasses Japan as the world’s fourth-largest economy. Police in Okinawa confirm that two US marines have been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of rape. And the US Embassy in Tokyo posts a notice informing Japanese citizens that visa applications for the States now require them to disclose five years of social media history.

Also this week, we report on Japan’s reaction to the passing of Pope Francis. New Century Records release Aki Yashiro‘s CD with nude pictures of the late singer despite the online backlash. In sport, Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka welcome their first child. And Ao Tanaka’s Leeds United are promoted to the Premier League.

California Becomes the World’s 4th-Largest Economy, Surpassing Japan

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California has officially overtaken Japan as the world’s fourth-largest economy. According to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the Western US state’s nominal GDP has reached $4.1 trillion, surpassing Japan’s nominal GDP of $4.02 trillion. The United States still leads the way at $29.18 trillion, followed by China at $18.74 and Germany at $4.65 trillion.

“California isn’t just keeping pace with the world — we’re setting the pace,” said Newsom. “Our economy is thriving because we invest in people, prioritize sustainability, and believe in the power of innovation.” However, he also added a warning: “While we celebrate this success, we recognize that our progress is threatened by the reckless tariff policies of the current federal administration. California’s economy powers the nation, and it must be protected.”

Two US Marines Accused of Rape in Okinawa

On Wednesday, the Okinawa prefectural police confirmed that two US marines have been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of rape against different women. Sources familiar with the most recent case say the incident took place in a US military base restroom in March. The suspect is also accused of using violence against another woman who attempted to protect the victim. The other marine is accused of raping a female acquaintance in January.

Reacting to the most recent case, Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki said, “It is very deplorable. We’ll strongly urge the US military to take measures that would be effective to prevent a similar incident.” US Ambassador to Japan George Glass, meanwhile, said in a statement, “The United States takes seriously all criminal allegations against US personnel and cooperates fully with local authorities and the Japanese government in their investigations.” According to NHK, both suspects are in their 20s.

US Visa Applications From Japan Now Require Disclosing 5 Years of Social Media History

On Tuesday, the official account for the visa branch of the US Embassy in Tokyo posted an important note for those applying for a nonimmigrant visa — or DS-160 — for the States. According to the notice, applications must include accurate information regarding the social media accounts they’ve have used within the last five years. Anyone who fails to comply with this request will be denied entry. The embassy, however, hasn’t provided details on how thorough the vetting process will be.

While the US has been checking the social media accounts of visa applicants and immigrants since at least 2019, Susanne Heubel, senior counsel at New York-based immigration law firm Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, told US Today that up until his last January these searches have been “almost negligible.” She added, “I travel a lot, I have clients who travel a lot, of all sorts of nationalities and visa statuses, and nobody has ever complained about these searches until now.”

‘A Great Blow to the Church’: Japan Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru expressed his deep sadness following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday. He described the late pontiff as someone who “dedicated himself to protecting the environment and promoting peaceful diplomacy with a strong voice supported by approximately 1.4 billion Catholics.” He also paid his “heartfelt respect” for his achievements and called his death “not only a great loss for the people of the Vatican and Catholics, but also for the international community.”

Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also paid his respects, commended the pope his achievements and offering his heartfelt condolences. Shigemitsu Tanaka, 84, co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo and chair of the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Survivors Council, said it was “regrettable that someone who worked so hard for peace is now gone.” Cardinal Isao Kikuchi, meanwhile, described Pope Francis’ death as a “great blow to the Church.” Kikuchi and Cardinal Manyo Maeda are expected to participate in the conclave.

Anger As Record Company Releases Private Nude Photos of Deceased Singer Aki Yashiro

On Monday, New Century Records released Wasurenaide — meaning “Don’t forget me” — a collection of songs by the late Enka artist Aki Yashiro. Yet rather than just focusing on her music, which includes popular tracks such as “Funauta” and “Ame no Bojo,” the Kagoshima-based company decided to try to boost sales by including two fully nude photographs of the singer when she was in her mid-20s. The pictures were shot by an individual she was living with at the time.

New Century Records’ decision to release the photos along with the CD has been heavily criticized online. A petition titled “Protect Aki Yashiro’s dignity and stop revenge porn,” has, at the time of writing, amassed more than 50,000 signatures. It was started by Keiichi Aoyama, who wrote, “If this is released, all female artists will work in fear of the possibility of their dignity being trampled upon after their death.”

Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka Welcome Their First Child

On Saturday, Shohei Ohtani announced via Instagram that his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, had given birth to a baby girl. The Dodgers’ star posted a picture of the baby’s feet with a message which began with the words, “Welcome to the Ohtani family!” He added, “I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter.” Ohtani was reinstated from the paternity list on Sunday for his side’s 1-0 win over the Texas Rangers.

In European soccer, Ao Tanaka will be joining school friend Kaoru Mitoma in the Premier League next season as Leeds United secured promotion to the topflight. Mitoma, meanwhile, netted his eighth league goal of the campaign in Brighton’s 4-2 defeat to Brentford. Daizen Maeda bagged a brace as Celtic booked their place in the Scottish Cup final. Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Shuto Machino (Holstein Kiel) and Ko Itakura (Borussia Mönchengladbach) all netted in Germany, while Yuito Suzuki struck for Danish side Brøndby.

