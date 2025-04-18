In this week’s news roundup, we report on the Japan Fair Trade Commission’s cease–and–desist order for Google. Trade talks begin in Washington with President Donald Trump in attendance. Japan’s population continues to drop. Expo 2025 kicks off. Ryoko Hirosue is released. And there are three Japanese names on Time‘s 100 Influential People list.

Google Japan Calls Cease and Desist Order ‘Regrettable’

Since July 2020 — at the latest — Android smartphone manufacturers have been forced to install Google Play and Google Chrome apps on their phones. These apps are then placed in a location on the home screen which makes them easily accessible. This, according to the Japan Fair Trade Commission (FTC), is a violation of the country’s anti-monopoly law.

On Tuesday, the FTC issued Google with a cease-and-desist order, demanding that it stop asking manufacturers to preinstall its apps. Google Japan called the move “regrettable,” adding that it had “a long-standing commitment to fair competition and respect for user choice.” It claims that manufacturers have the freedom to choose which apps they preinstall on their phones.

Trump Attends Trade Talks With Japan

Japan’s Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa and his team held a first round of trade talks with their American counterparts on Wednesday. In a move that shocked the Japanese representatives, US President Donald Trump also joined the negotiations. “A great honor to have met with the Japanese delegation on Trade. Big progress!” wrote Trump on his Truth Social platform.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba received a report on the outcome of the negotiations from Akazawa on Thursday morning. “There is still a gap in the positions of Japan and the United States,” he told reporters. “These will not be easy talks. Naturally, I’m considering visiting the United States myself at the most appropriate time and meeting directly with President Trump.”

Rainy Start to Osaka Expo

The 2025 World Expo kicked off in Osaka on Sunday, attracting just under 120,000 visitors on a rainy first day. People lined up for hours to enter the site, which boasts around 80 pavilions, showcasing futuristic exhibits from more than 160 countries, regions and organizations. Guests can see high-tech robots, flying cars, a huge Martian meteorite and much more.



“At a time like this, it is extremely meaningful that people from around the world gather here and discuss the theme of life and experience cutting-edge technology, diverse ideas and culture,” said Ishiba at the event’s opening ceremony on Saturday. Around 9.7 million advance tickets were sold for the Expo, well below the target of 14 million.

Japan’s Population Drops by Half a Million

On Monday, the Internal Affairs Ministry released its population estimate as of October 1, 2024. The figure contracted by 550,000 to 123.8 million, a 0.44% decrease from the previous year. It’s the 14th successive year that the population has shrunk in this country. However, the number of foreigners residing here hit a record high of 3.4 million.

Also marking a record high was the percentage of people aged 65 or over, which has reached 29.3%, with those aged 75 or over accounting for 16.8% of the population, another record. In contrast, the number of people aged below 15 fell by 343,000 to 13.83 million, representing 11.2% of the population, a record low.

Number of Foreign Visitors to Japan Sets Record for March

While the population in Japan continues to decrease, the number of foreigners visiting here is still on the rise. According to figures released by the Japan National Tourism Organization on Wednesday, almost 3.5 million visitors from overseas arrived in the country in March. That’s a 13.5% increase from a year earlier.

In the first three months of the year, Japan welcomed 10.5 million travelers from overseas. The number of tourists here exceeded 10 million at the fastest pace on record. Preliminary data from the agency also showed that foreign visitors’ spending reached a record high of ¥2.27 trillion in the first three months of 2025.

Ryoko Hirosue Released from Custody

Ryoko Hirosue was released from custody on Wednesday without being indicted. Her management announced the news via her official website. According to an investigative source, the 44-year-old actor reached a settlement with the nurse she is alleged to have attacked. Tests by police in Shizuoka Prefecture revealed that no alcohol or illicit drugs were detected in Hirosue’s system.

Hirosue, best known for her roles in the Luc Besson-produced action comedy, Wasabi, and the Academy Award-winning Japanese film, Departures, was hospitalized on April 7 after she crashed into a trailer truck on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Kakegawa city. The following day, she was arrested for allegedly scratching and kicking a nurse, causing the victim minor injuries.

Yoshiki, Hiroyuki Sanada and Yoshitomo Nara Feature on Time’s 100 Most Influential People List

On Wednesday, Time magazine released its list of the “100 Most Influential People of 2025.” It featured three Japanese celebrities, including musician Yoshiki. Former Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger described him as “an artist whose brilliance has transcended borders and genres throughout his 40-plus-year career.” She also commended him for his efforts to support victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

The other two Japanese included on the list were Shogun producer and actor Hiroyuki Sanada and contemporary artist Yoshitomo Nara. “Sanada is a legend, an actor cut from almost mythical material,” commented married filmmaking duo Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. Designer Stella McCartney, meanwhile, called Nara “an artist who is truly in the moment, in the spirit. He is alive.”

