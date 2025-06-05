In an interview with The New York Times that was published last week, Ashley St. Clair, a conservative influencer who announced that she gave birth to Elon Musk’s 14th child in February, claimed that the world’s richest man has also fathered a baby with a Japanese pop star. Unsurprisingly, this sparked an online frenzy of speculation, with many suggesting Ayumi Hamasaki as the potential mother.

On Monday, she quashed that rumor. “I’ve been keeping an eye on this, and I guess it’s time for me to speak up. Elon Musk is not the father of [either of] my children,” she wrote on her Instagram story. The singer added that she could understand why people thought it was her as it was the “sort of thing” she would do.

Hamasaki continued, “Even my mom laughed when she heard the rumors, saying, ‘This seems kind of Ayu-like,’ and if I were someone else, I’d probably be saying ‘Ayu is the pop star [St Clair] was talking about, right?’ But it’s just not true. Setting aside my personal image, when my kids are old enough to start Googling things, I don’t want them to run into the rumors and think they’re true, so I’m firmly denying them.”

About Ayumi Hamasaki

J-pop royalty, Hamasaki is the best-selling solo artist in Japan’s history, with sales exceeding 50 million units. She has the most number-one singles by a female singer and the most consecutive number-one hits by a solo artist. A Best, the first greatest hits album by Hamasaki, was released on the same day as Distance by Hikaru Utada. They were the two best-selling albums of the 2000s.

At the end of 2019, Hamasaki gave birth to her first child, a son. Her second child, another boy, was born in the spring of 2021. She has never publicly revealed who is the father of either of her children. Hamasaki was married to Austrian actor and model Manuel Schwarz between 2011 and 2012. Her second marriage was to American medical student Tyson Bodkin from 2013 to 2016.

