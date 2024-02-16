The warmer weather experienced in Tokyo this week was matched with some hot and exciting news in the entertainment world. Those seeking stardom shouldn’t miss out on the upcoming YG x avex Audition to become the next big pop star. If you had no Valentine for February 14th, try dedicating your heart instead to this brand new Attack on Titan makeup collaboration. The Ghibli fans amongst us can get extra excited with the upcoming opening of a brand new area of Ghibli Park and a cute newly launched commercial. Finally, if your cat is also a fan of Jujutsu Kaisen, here’s some functional merch you definitely need to pick up.

Time to Slay (Titans) with This Makeup Collection

If you’ve always wanted to join the Survey Corps, you can now look the part with the latest Attack on Titan makeup collection by Game Beauty. In collaboration with publisher Kodansha, “Ignite The Flames of Humanity: Attack On Titan Makeup Collection Vol. 1,” is a set that is said to inspire courage, hope, and an unwavering resolve, just like the manga and anime series.

Three stunning eye shadow palettes and four tubes of lip gloss make up the set. The eye shadow palettes are quads that come with four colors each, inspired by The Walls on Paradis Island. The Maria Wall Shadow Quad features blue, a lemon yellow and a deep walnut brown to reflect the strength, resilience and hope that sustains humanity’s first line. Rose Wall Shadow Quad has a coral red and a calming turquoise to showcase the spirit of rebellion and freedom. Last but certainly not least, the Sina Wall Shadow Quad has a deep brown and orange to represent strength and dreams that light the way forward.

Complete your striking makeup look with one of the four lip glosses called “Heroes’ Flames.” Each gloss has a different shade of red and is named after Eren Yeager (Bold, brick red), Mikasa Ackerman (Ruby red), Levi Ackerman (Shimmer red with silver sparkles) and Armin Arlert (Almond red with golden flecks).

Preorders for the set have started and will be available until March 7, 2024. Shipping will start from mid-April. Find out more about it on the Game Beauty website.

Audition to become the next idol popstar

Get in Blackpink’s area by trying your talents out at the “YG x avex Audition 2024”. Two entertainment juggernauts, YG Entertainment and Avex, are arranging mega mashup auditions to search for the next big pop star.

The process for the “YG x avex Audition 2024” includes a combination of online screenings and in-person auditions at several key locations in Japan, including Tokyo, Sapporo, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Osaka, Sendai and Okinawa. Those successful in the first and second rounds will be invited for a third round, scheduled to take place sometime between June and July. Applicants of any gender can sign up as long as their birth date falls between April 2, 2003, and April 1, 2013. As of this month, applicants cannot be affiliated with any other production company. Auditions will run from February 13 until March 10, 2024. More information regarding the audition process can be found here.

About YG Entertainment

Established by media mogul and former rap star, Yang Hyun-suk, YG Entertainment is a record label, talent agency and music production company behind some of the biggest K-pop stars in recent years, including the likes of BigBang, Blackpink and Psy. Japan represents a key market for this Korea-based entertainment company. Their K-pop talents will often produce Japanese albums, participate on Japanese variety shows and frequently tour the country.

About Avex

Avex is a Japanese entertainment conglomerate that was founded in 1988. It has managed some of J-pop’s biggest names, such as Ayumi Hamasaki, Namie Amuro and Gackt, as well as internet sensation Piko Taro. In recent years, it has also expanded into video games, anime, live music, sporting events, restaurants and retail.

Studio Ghibli Commemorates New Park Area With New Cute Commercial

On March 26th, popular attraction Ghibli Park will be opening its new Valley of Witches area to the public. Themed around three films, Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service and Earwig and the Witch, this area is said to be the largest facility in the park at more than three times the size of the Ghibli Grand Warehouse. Facilities in the area will include Howl’s Castle, Hatter’s Millinery, Kiki and Gigi’s Guchoki Bakery and more.

New Attractions for Ghibli Park’s Valley of Witches

As for attractions, Ghibli fans can expect to ride the carousel decorated with images from various Ghibli films, the Flying Machine featuring vehicles from the company’s cinematic output and the Tower of Aviators, a play area for kids.

In anticipation of this very exciting opening, Studio Ghibli has released a short piece produced by Hayao Miyazaki and his Howl’s Moving Castle team. At just 15 seconds long, the video also features a moving castle bearing a banner that reads “Ghibli Park is by reservation only” and an ending message announcing that new tickets are released on the 10th of every month.

The Prison Realm Pet House

Just when we thought we were Jujutsu Kaisen-ed out with creative collaborations, Animate comes up with more merchandise we need to get our wallets out for. This time, however, it’s actually for your cat.

Coming to you from the Animate Limited Selection series is the Prison Realm Pet House. Inspired by the actual cursed object from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series, this tough and edgy-looking shelter for your pet is made from cardboard with cutouts mirroring the same pattern as the original. The pet house measures 36 centimeters on all sides and should accommodate pet weights of around 4 kilograms or less. Animate warns that if you (or your pet in this case) jumps on it from a high place, there is a likelihood of this Prison Realm collapsing. And despite what the real Prison Realm actually does in the anime, this pet house comes with the warning that it “cannot be sealed” and should not be used in any way that confines your pet in an uncomfortable manner.

In all honesty, we’re a little unsure of the confining powers of this particular cardboard cube. However, based on the product photography, it does look extremely cozy and would comfortably fit your average cat or a dog of a smaller size. If you’re someone who is artistically inclined, you could probably use it as a canvas to add some of the finer details to really give it that evil and cursed vibe. While it looks quite subtle on its own, it would probably make a really sweet space for your furry friend inside your Gojo shrine room. Hey, we’ve all got one.

Preorders for the Jujutsu Kaisen Pet House have started and will end on March 6. The product is priced at ¥3,300 (tax included) and is scheduled for release around April 26. Find out more information about the pet house on the Animate Limited Selection website.

