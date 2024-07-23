August is going to be, well, a lot — but did we really expect anything else from dramatic Leo season? We start off the month in full-swing, in the hottest time of the year, with Venus entering logical Virgo and a new moon in Leo on August 4, which will allow us to face the upcoming month with courageous, bold intentionality. Which is something we very well may need, since Mercury goes retrograde the very next day (dun dun duuuun).

Now, Mercury RX has gotten a bad rep through social media, but as with anything, approaching something with fear and helplessness will never make a situation better. When our communication planet Mercury starts its backward spin, the things we often take for granted don’t happen as naturally. Though uncomfortable at times, the infamous Mercury retrograde forces us to slow down, learn and find gratitude. It’s also a great time to look back and review old decisions.

Mercury has even more excitement for us in store this month: A magical Mercury Cazimi — a very close conjunction with the sun — will take place on August 18. As Mercury meets the sun, its natural powers are enhanced, connecting us to the information that surrounds us. Carry around a journal to make the most of the solar conjunction, and jot down any divine insights you might come across.

Finally, we round off the month with the start of Virgo season on August 22, shortly followed by Mercury returning to normalcy and going direct on the 28th. As we go from chaotic Leo magic to organized Virgo vibes, this will be a perfect time for some emotional recovery and decluttering.

Keep reading below for your sign’s monthly horoscope, and make sure to check both your sun and rising signs.

Leo August Horoscope

Happy Birthday, Leo! Embrace the magic of the moment. With the new moon in your home sign, your sense of self will be sharpened this month. The conclusion of your solar return on the 22nd will mark the start of a new cycle for you, allowing you to start the year with a clear vision of your current self. Before that, though, Mercury will also go retrograde this month, in your 1st house, making it a good time for you to reassess your personal goals and how you view yourself. Use the mid-month Mercury Cazimi to your advantage and spur these renewed intentions into motion, and you’ll be set for a successful year ahead. Keep updated on the events happening this month, and go out and celebrate your season with your favorite people.

Virgo August Horoscope

The theme of this month is healing and self-love, Virgo. The new moon in Leo at the beginning of the month highlights your 12th house of closure and healing, allowing you to put things that no longer serve you in the past. At the same time, Venus enters your home sign, allowing you to put newfound energy into love — for yourself and those around you. Your ruling planet Mercury goes retrograde this month and conjuncts the sun; these transits will encourage you to be introspective, letting you do some deep inner work just in time for your solar return. Get in tune with your divine intuition by exploring nature with a quick day trip.

Libra August Horoscope

You’re thinking a lot about friendships and your social circles this month, Libra. The new moon in Leo highlights your 11th house of friendships and social awareness, encouraging you to reach out to your loved ones and dig deep in your connections. Mercury retrograde in Leo will also give you a gentle nudge to reassess your close relationships. We know you hate addressing conflict, Libra, and you have a tendency to people please, but being honest with your friends about how you feel can actually make bonds stronger, not more fragile. Spend some quality time with the people most important to you to spread the love.

Scorpio August Horoscope

You’ll gain some clarity about your career goals and how you want to appear to people this month. Mercury retrograde in Leo highlights your 10th house of career and public image, bringing to the forefront your professional goals and how you want to expand your networks. Take advantage of the mid-month Mercury Cazimi to communicate effectively, not just with your coworkers but also with peers who can give you insight about other fields you might be interested in. Get inspired by hearing how other people have built up their careers, and visualize the life you want.

Sagittarius August Horoscope

For you, Sag, travel and philosophy go hand-in-hand, and you’re going to be experiencing a lot of both this month. With the new moon highlighting your 9th house of travel and wisdom, you’re starting the month with a desire to expand, both geographically and mentally. As Mercury goes retrograde, you’ll become aware of your identity as a student of the universe; you love to vocalize your thoughts immediately, but try to pay attention to the ideas that surface in your more quiet moments instead. This month, consider attending a workshop to learn something new about the world and yourself.

Capricorn August Horoscope

You’re starting the month with your ruling planet Venus entering fellow earth sign Virgo in your 9th house of higher education, which will leave you feeling curious about your interpersonal relationships. Whether romantic or platonic, you can gain a lot of insight from your conversations with the people around you, and this is a good time for you to hang out with people outside of your usual social circle. Use Mercury’s backward spin this month to get introspective, and consider holding off on any big announcements until the chatty planet returns direct, on August 28.

Aquarius August Horoscope

Allow yourself to shine this month, Aqua. During your sister sign Leo season, the fiery heat of August teaches you to be bold and show off your uniqueness. You’ll have a lot of opportunities to reassess your personal relationships this month; make use of the Mercury Cazimi on the 18th to communicate effectively. With the full moon in your home sign on August 19, you’ll feel grounded in your identity, and people will gravitate towards your creative energy. Surround yourself with art and interesting people this month to capitalize on this creative time.

Pisces August Horoscope

Health is the foundation of happiness, and you’ll be finding yourself wanting to take care of your physical vessel this month, Pisces. With the new moon activating your 6th house of health and fitness, and Mercury retrograde encouraging you to slow down and reassess your daily routines, you might find new and creative ways to take care of yourself physically. Whether it be trying out a new workout or incorporating more superfoods into your diet, show your body some love this month.

Aries August Horoscope

You’re always animated, Aries, but this month you’re more inspired than usual about all things love and passion. Both the new moon and Mercury retrograde will ignite your 5th house of passion and romance, amping up your creative energy and letting you romanticize your life. Lean into the things that energize you this month, whether it be making time for your special someone or traveling to a place you’ve never been before.

Taurus August Horoscope

Family is everything for you this month, Taurus, and you might also feel a call to heal your inner child. The new moon highlights your 4th house of family and roots, and this month’s Mercury retrograde will highlight any gaps you might have in your emotional foundation. You can get secure in your identity by spending quality time with your chosen family. Never underestimate the power of silliness, and do something to delight your inner child, like attending an anime event for your favorite childhood show.

Gemini August Horoscope

As a social sign, connecting with people is important for you, Gemini, and this month you’re thinking a lot about your communication style. The new moon highlights your 3rd house of communication and social activity, and your ruling planet Mercury goes retrograde mid-month, forcing you to be intentional with how you express yourself to others. Remember, the point of talking is to get your point across; communication can look different depending on who you’re talking to, and there’s no right or wrong way to connect with someone. It might help to think of communication as a gift, and delight in the beauty of sharing a part of yourself.

Cancer August Horoscope

It’s not always the most fun to think about finances, but you’ll get a chance to reassess your material possessions and professional goals this month, Cancer. The new moon highlights your 2nd house, giving you a fresh start in how you approach money and work. Mercury’s retrograde later this month will further encourage you to think deeply about your current career path. Use the Mercury Cazimi on August 18 to make informed decisions about your job, and get real about how you envision the next few years unfolding.

Related Posts