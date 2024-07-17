It’s a widely known fact that Japanese folks live a long time, with the life expectancy here around the 85-mark. Lots of research has been done to figure out what this longevity is attributed to, including exercise, quality of life and diet. Though there isn’t any conclusive evidence, it’s a no-brainer that Japanese people have a great diet. In fact, they’ve been consuming “superfoods” here for generations. So, we recommend you incorporate these seven Japanese superfoods, each with a long list of benefits, into your diet to feel better and possibly live longer.

Matcha

Matcha is now a global sensation, and the caffeinated powdered green tea is beloved not just for its deep, earthy flavor but also for its extensive list of health benefits. Because of how the tea leaves are harvested, matcha has more antioxidants and caffeine than normal green tea. Because matcha is used whole and pulverized instead of steeping, you ingest all of its ample benefits, including vitamins and fiber. As mentioned, matcha is caffeinated though, so we recommend drinking it in the morning for a boost in energy and focus.

Natto

The debate as to whether natto tastes good or not is everlasting, but everyone is in agreement about its health benefits. Natto — cooked soybeans that have been fermented — is characterized by its earthy, salty flavor, its distinct pungent scent and slimy, stringy texture. It can be off-putting for some, but the incredible health benefits warrant at least a couple of taste tests. Natto is high in protein, vitamins and minerals, and completely vegan. It is high in vitamin K2, which is important for bone and heart health and mostly found in animal-based foods, so a great addition for people following a plant-based diet.

Miso

Speaking of fermented soybeans, miso is another staple ingredient in a Japanese kitchen. The most famous preparation of miso is miso soup, but it’s used to flavor a wide range of dishes in Japan, from savory to sweet. Not only is miso rich in antioxidants, protein and vitamins, its fermented nature is fantastic for gut health.

Seaweed

Japanese people eat a lot of seaweed, including nori, kombu and wakame. Nori is the thin, dried seaweed used to wrap sushi and onigiri, kombu is a thicker, dried seaweed often used to create dashi broth, and wakame is a softer, sweeter kelp, often used in soup and salad dishes. Rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants, seaweed is extremely nutritious. A lot of Japanese people will eat seaweed at the beginning of their meal to mitigate the spike in blood sugar levels.

Okara

If you’ve never heard of it, okara is a soy by-product of what remains when tofu is strained to make soymilk. Instead of throwing away the leftover lees, Japanese people decided to cook with them and discovered they were not only delicious but incredibly healthy. Okara is usually thrown together with vegetables like carrots, burdock root, hijiki (another superfood seaweed) or edamame, and simmered together in a large batch to be eaten over several days. High in fiber, protein and minerals like calcium and potassium, okara is low-cost and low in calories, so you can stay healthy and lean without doing too much damage to your wallet.

Amazake

Amazake translates to “sweet sake,” and is the fermented rice product that becomes sake once distilled. It’s usually nonalcoholic and passed out at shrines to celebrate the start of a new year. Japanese people call it “drinkable skin lotion” because of its beautifying effects. Rich in minerals and vitamins such as thiamine, niacin and B vitamins, amazake is also high in fiber, gut-healthy bacteria and enzymes to promote a healthy gut microbiome. It is high in sugar, and makes a great ingredient for cooking as a healthy sweetener.

Tsukemono

Tsukemono are Japanese pickles, and are a staple in most traditional meals. They are usually served in a tiny portion alongside rice and miso soup. These tiny vegetables are an important part of the Japanese diet and have improved the nation’s gut health for centuries. Japanese pickles — including the popular pickled plum, umeboshi — are created through a fermentation process that makes them rich in not only the vegetables’ original vitamins and minerals, but also fiber and probiotics.

Related Posts