Kimchi. Bibimbap. Painfully spicy ramyun. These are a few items that come to mind when most people think of Korean food. While the global awareness of Korean cuisine has risen dramatically over the past decade as part of the “K-Wave” phenomenon, a wealth of flavors and recipes remain outside of mainstream recognition. Gomtang, a hearty broth typically made with slow-simmered beef parts, is one such underrated classic.

Luckily for us, a globally renowned gomtang specialty restaurant has opened its doors in Tokyo. Established in Seoul in 2017 with only 10 seats, Okdongsik has been awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand for 8 consecutive years for its signature Dweji Gomtang (pork gomtang). Unlike the typical beef gomtang, founder chef Ok Dongsik’s version features a clear soup made from simmered pork shoulder and aromatic vegetables.

Located near Tokyo’s Koreatown Shin-Okubo, the store is the fifth permanent Okdongsik location worldwide, following two hugely successful New York branches and a Hawaii branch. The restaurant is set to open another branch in Paris this September.

“Perhaps because of the geographical proximity and cultural similarities between South Korea and Japan, many Japanese customers have dined at our Seoul and New York branches,” Chef Ok says in a press statement. “While there are many Korean restaurants in Japan, I am passionate about sharing a traditional and authentic dish that I have been perfecting for the past 20 years.”

The Essence of Simplicity

Unlike most Korean restaurants in Japan, which serve a large variety of stews, stir-fry dishes and shared plates, Okdongsik — with the apt slogan “Essence of Simplicity” — focuses on one perfectly prepared bowl of gomtang. As mentioned, gomtang is a staple soul food dish in Korea, a milky, cloudy broth typically slow-cooked with meat, bones and offal, served alongside steaming rice and kkakdugi (diced radish kimchi).

Okdongsik’s Dweji Gomtang is distinguished by its unique clear broth, achieved by slow-simmering pork shoulders, green onions, radish, onions, garlic, ginger and peppercorns. The pork shoulder was chosen for its ideal balance of lean muscle and fat, which provides a robust and deep flavor profile. The broth is seasoned only with salt to highlight this delicate flavor.

The rice component is prepared using the traditional Korean toryeom method: a kombu-salt broth is poured over the cooked rice multiple times to soften it, letting the grains better absorb the gomtang broth once combined. The technique results in a gukbap-like dish, a humble and warming “soup rice” category rich with umami and texture. Those who enjoy spice can add gochuji, a Korean fermented chili paste, to the meat while eating.

The Tokyo location will also offer a few Japan-exclusive dishes, including Dweji Deopbap (stir-fried pork over rice), Shrimp Donggeurangttaeng (fried shrimp pancake) and Cold Jeyuk (cold boiled pork). Diners will also get to enjoy Japan-exclusive sparkling alcoholic beverages from the Korean brand, NERD Brewery.

About Chef Ok Dongsik

After completing a comprehensive four-year culinary arts program at Kyung Hee University, Chef Ok Dongsik developed his culinary skills through diverse experiences, including working in the inflight catering division of an airline, at the Korean embassy in Côte d’Ivoire and as a head chef at a prestigious hotel in Korea. Chef Ok Dongsik’s culinary philosophy revolves around bringing out the finest flavors of ingredients, and he emphasizes the importance of ingredient freshness over price.

For more information, check out @okdongsik and @oksongsik.jp on Instagram.

