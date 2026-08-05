According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and multiple media reports, UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are in advanced talks to sign Parma and Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. Romano reports that the French champions have submitted a €33 million package to Parma, with the Italian club ready to proceed. So, what kind of player are PSG getting? Here are 10 things to know about the former Urawa Reds and Sint-Truiden goalkeeper.

1. He Was Eligible for Three National Teams

Zion Suzuki was born in Newark, New Jersey, on August 21, 2002, to a Japanese mother and a Ghanaian father, making him eligible to represent Japan, the US or Ghana. His family moved to Saitama while he was still a baby, and Japan became home. Influenced by his brother, Suzuki started playing football around the age of 3 and was drawn to goalkeeping. In elementary school, he joined the youth system of Urawa Red Diamonds.

2. His Name Has a Biblical Reference

Suzuki’s parents named him after the biblical location of Mount Zion in Jerusalem, a name associated with strength and protection. In the Hebrew Bible, “Zion” originally referred to a fortified place captured by King David. After David established his capital in Jerusalem, the name became associated with the city and later with the people and spiritual hopes connected to Jerusalem. Suzuki told Sports Graphic Number that he liked his name, adding, “I heard my mother gave it to me.”

3. Suzuki Faced Racism Growing Up in Japan

Suzuki has spoken openly about facing prejudice since childhood, saying he had “been dealing with discriminatory remarks since elementary school,” but “never given in to them.” Teruhisa Kudo, a mentor from his Urawa days, recalled a racist comment directed at Suzuki when he was young. Kudo said he was about to intervene, but Suzuki responded with “remarkable wisdom.” He explained those experiences shaped Suzuki’s resilience, adding: “If even racism can’t stop you, then what can? That’s Zion for you.”

4. Eating Dorayaki Is His Pre-Match Ritual

Suzuki is widely known for his calm demeanor. Before games, he eats dorayaki — a traditional Japanese sweet made of two small pancake-like castella rounds filled with sweet azuki red bean paste — to calm his nerves and boost his energy. It is a routine he has maintained since high school. The unusual ritual has become one of the most recognizable details about Suzuki’s preparation, offering an insight into the habits behind his composed approach to goalkeeping.

5. He Became Urawa’s Youngest Professional

On February 1, 2019, Suzuki became the youngest player in Urawa Red Diamonds history to sign a professional contract, aged 16 years, 5 months and 11 days. Two years later, he made his senior debut in a J. League Cup match against Shonan Bellmare. In 2021, Suzuki impressed after briefly replacing Shusaku Nishikawa as Urawa’s starting goalkeeper, recording four clean sheets in six league appearances. He was also part of the squad that won the 2022 AFC Champions League.

6. He Turned Down Manchester United

Despite receiving an offer from Manchester United, Suzuki decided to join Belgian side Sint-Truiden in 2023, believing regular playing time was vital for his development. “It’s true that there was an offer from Manchester United,” Suzuki said. “Of course, I would like to have gone to Manchester United, but I wanted to think carefully about what kind of future awaited me.” He added that “it’s important for me to participate in matches and play on the world stage.”

7. Suzuki Stood Strong Against Online Racism at the Asian Cup

During the 2023/24 campaign at Sint-Truiden, Suzuki took over the starting goalkeeper role from Daniel Schmidt, another biracial Japanese player, and quickly established himself as the club’s first choice. That season, he also became Japan’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. After mistakes against Vietnam and Iraq led to online racial abuse, Suzuki responded: “I’m not about to let it beat me. I want to come back at them by producing good results.”

8. His Parma Performances Caught Carlo Ancelotti’s Eye

Suzuki’s impressive shot-stopping, athleticism, reach and distribution at Sint-Truiden attracted attention across Europe. After one season in Belgium, he earned a move to Serie A side Parma, becoming only the second Japanese player to join the club after Hidetoshi Nakata. Ahead of Japan’s clash with Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has a long connection with Parma, praised Suzuki, saying: “There is a Japanese player I am following. It’s Zion Suzuki of Parma.”

9. Alisson Praised Him After Japan’s World Cup Defeat

Living up to Ancelotti’s praise, Suzuki impressed against Brazil despite Japan’s 2-1 defeat. His spectacular stop from Vinícius Júnior was one of the standout saves of the 2026 World Cup. After the match, Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker praised Suzuki, telling him in Italian: “I saw you play last season. You had a good season and played wonderfully. So, hold your head high and keep moving forward.” Suzuki said the recognition showed his hard work had been worthwhile.

10. Europe’s Biggest Clubs Have Expressed an Interest in Signing Him

Suzuki, who ranked second in Serie A for both high claims and successful long passes during the 2025/26 season, has become one of Europe’s most sought-after goalkeepers. Premier League clubs Leeds United and Newcastle United reportedly expressed interest, while Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti described him as a goalkeeper with “great prospects.” However, the Turin club cooled their pursuit because of Parma’s asking price, leaving Paris Saint-Germain in pole position to secure his signature.

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