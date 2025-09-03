Pokemon fans have a lot to look forward to in 2026. From the PokePark Kanto theme park, to a teased Pikachu Lego set, to now — an official concert with one of the biggest names in J-Pop, Hatsune Miku.

Pokemon feat. Hatsune Miku Voltage Live will be the first live concert for Project Voltage High, a collaboration between two powerhouses in the Japanese media sphere: Crypton Future Media and The Pokemon Company.

These two titans have connected fans across virtual worlds and captured the hearts of many worldwide. Since its first video game release in 1996, Pokemon has evolved into a cultural mecca and is now recognized as the highest grossing media franchise of all time. And since her “debut” in 2007, the software-based digital diva Hatsune Miku has been estimated to have generated over 10 billion yen in revenue in just the first five years. A long list of beloved artists have credited Hatsune Miku as a major inspiration or utilized the voice synthesizer technology in their production process, including Ado and Yoasobi. Miku even performed in her signature “hologram” form at the 2024 Coachella music festival.

Nicknamed as PokeMiku Live, the concert will take place at LaLa Arena in Tokyo Bay from March 20 to March 22, 2026. The first wave of lottery advance tickets was just released, so here is everything you need to know about the event and how to secure your seat for this mythical crossover.

PokeMiku Live: Music for Every Pokemon Type

PokeMiku Live takes inspiration from the 18 different types of Pokemon across the series’ lore, posing Hatsune Miku as a Pokemon trainer paired with corresponding characters to produce music, videos and artwork.

The songs all sample sounds from the Pokemon video games, and are combined with Miku’s vocals for a unique and futuristic effect. From grass types, electric types, fairy types and psychic types, the wide variety amongst the Pokemon biosphere sparks creativity for various music genres and artist styles.

Joining the stage with Hatsune Miku will be her other fellow Vocaloid digital vocalists: Megurine Luka, Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, Kaito, Meiko and a guest appearance by Kasane Teto. Several Pokemon characters such as Pikachu and Meloetta will also pop out.

PokeMiku Live is scheduled to have five shows throughout three days.

Concert Setlist

The concert will feature 22 songs, performed live for the first time. The setlist includes:

“Volt Tackle” by Deco*27 ft. Hatsune Miku

“ Denki Yohou (Electricity Forecast)” by Inaba Kubo ft. Hatsune Miku

“ Mirai Donnadarou? (What Kind of Future?)” by Mitchie M. ft. Hatsune Miku

“Pocket Monsters” by PinocchioP ft. Hatsune Miku

“ Sentou! Hatsune Miku (Battle! Hatsune Miku)” by CosMo@BousouP ft. Hatsune Miku

“ Kimi to Sora Wo Tobu (Flying With You)” by Kasamura Tota ft. Hatsune Miku and Megurine Luka

“Gotcha!” by Giga ft. Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin and Kagamine Len

“Juvenile” by Jin ft. Hatsune Miku

“ Ore Gosuto Taipu (I’m a Ghost Type)” by Syudou ft. Hatsune Miku

“ Go! Bippadan (Go! Team Bippa)” by Wonderful Opportunity ft. Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin and Kagamine Len

“ Hyu Dorodoro (Slurp and Sludgy)” by Yuri Kuriyama ft. Hatsune Miku and Meiko

“Encounter” by Orangestar ft. Hatsune Miku

“ Mugen no Chiketto (Infinite Ticket) by Marasy ft. Hatsune Miku and Kaito

“Party Rock Eternity” by Hachioji P. ft. Hatsune Miku

“ Tabi no Mae, Tabi no Ato (Journey’s Prequels, Journey’s Traces)” by Weak ft. Hatsune Miku

“ Esupa Esupa (Psychic Psychic)” by Nayutan Alien ft. Hatsune Miku

“Melomeloid” by Kairiki Bear ft. Hatsune Miku

“Glorious Day” by Eve ft. Hatsune Miku

“After Epoch” by Sasakure.Uk ft. Hatsune Miku

“Champion” by Kanaria ft. Hatsune Miku

“ Shinka Shinka Shinka (Evolution, Evolution, Evolution)” by Sasuke Haraguchi ft. Hatsune Miku

“Facade Question” by Satsuki ft. Hatsune Miku and Kasane Teto

How To Get Tickets for PokeMiku 2026

Six ticket types will be available for purchase, starting from ¥8,900 for A Seats on the 4th floor to ¥13,900 for SS Seats on the 1st floor. There will also be special tickets designated for children under 18 years of age and for guests using wheelchairs.

The first lottery for advance tickets will be open from September 1 to September 21, 2025 at 23:59 (Japan time). Each person can apply for up to two tickets per seat type, per performance. Additionally, each person can apply for up to four A Seats. General sales will open after the lottery date if tickets are not yet sold out.

Not living in Japan? International fans can also apply from overseas through the international ticket lottery, which will be open simultaneously.

