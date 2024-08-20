In preparation for Hatsune Miku’s “Magical Mirai 2024” concert tour, Mikunigaoka Station in Fukuoka is being transformed into Hatsune-mikunigaoka Station.

Nishitetsu Group’s Tenjin Omuta Line is collaborating with Hatsune Miku and her fellow Vocaloid friends. The campaign, titled “39 Tenjin Trip,” has exclusive tickets, new train and bus designs, merchandise, hotel rooms and a stamp rally.

List of Contents: Magical Mirai 2024 Hatsunemikunigaoka Station Vocaloid Bus Stamp Rally Pop-Up Shop Collaboration Hotel Room Related Posts

Magical Mirai 2024

The number 39 is usually associated with Hatsune Miku as a numerical pun, with the numbers three and nine pronounced as mi and kyu in Japanese, respectively. Fukuoka is receiving the special Miku treatment because it’s the first stop of the Magical Mirai tour, with four performances at Fukuoka Sun Palace on August 17 and August 18.

Magical Mirai is a concert that combines 3DCG of virtual characters with live musical accompaniment. Developed by Crypton Future Media, Hatsune Miku is one of the characters available on the Vocaloid singing synthesizer software that has become a worldwide phenomenon. The tour will be followed by two more stops in Chiba, at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 3 from August 30 to September 1, and Osaka, at the Intex Osaka Hall 5A from October 12 to October 14.

Hatsune-mikunigaoka Station

As the train approaches the newly designated Hatsune-mikunigaoka Station, passengers will hear an in-car audio message from Miku, presented through voice actor Saki Fujita. A new station name display board is being installed and will remain dedicated to Miku until August 31.

Fans can purchase special Tenjin tickets, which come in a limited edition ticket holder that features the principal Vocaloid characters: Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, Megurine Luka, Meiko and Kaito. The ticket set is for a round-trip ride from Nishitetsu Fukuoka Station to Hatsune-mikunigaoka Station. A limited stock of only 3,939 ticket sets are available, and are priced at ¥1,390.

Vocaloid Bus

Along with the Tenjin train, Nishitetsu buses are also receiving a Vocaloid transformation as they are being wrapped in the campaign’s colorful character illustrations. A special commemorative bus ticket can also be purchased. The ticket is designed to be folded to create a pop-up of the Miku-wrapped bus. These commemorative tickets are also limited to a stock of 3,939 sets, and are priced at ¥500. The exclusive tickets can be purchased at the Tenjin Expressway Bus Terminal and at the Nishitetsu Bus Online Store.

Stamp Rally

Passengers should also take note of the campaign’s stamp rally. You start by picking up a stamp collection sheet at the Zakkakan Incube Tenjin pop-up shop inside the Solaria Stage shopping mall for ¥390. After that, you collect stamps of the Vocaloids placed at six locations in the Tenjin area. Each stamp features a different character. Collect an optional extra stamp at Hatsune-mikunigaoka Station. Once you’ve collected them all, present your stamp sheet at the pop-up shop’s cash register to receive a free 39 Tenjin Trip card designed by the artist Cherico. If you collect the extra stamp, you will receive a bonus card designed by the artist Yoi.

Stamps are available at:

Nishitetsu Tenjin Expressway bus terminal

Solaria Plaza, first floor

Solaria Plaza, fourth floor

Solaria Stage, fifth floor

Solaria Stage, basement second floor

Solaria Stage, Zakkakan Incube Tenjin pop up shop

Pop-Up Shop

The Zakkakan Incube Tenjin pop-up shop is also selling original merchandise, including T-shirts, key chains, acrylic stands, posters and even soda cans.

The Solaris Plaza event space area is hosting various activities and workshops until August 19. At the silkscreen workshop, guests can create their own T-shirts by printing the character illustrations in various fluorescent inks. The workshop costs ¥4,000. Advance registration is required. There will also be free paper craft activities, in which guests can create a miniature paper replica of the Miku-wrapped Nishitetsu bus. A Hatsune Miku mascot is also scheduled to make an appearance for fans to interact with.

Collaboration Hotel Room

Fans looking to extend their Vocaloid adventures in Fukuoka have the opportunity to stay in a Hatsune Miku hotel room. The Nishitetsu Hotel Croom Hakata and Nishitetsu Hotel Croom Hakata Gion Kushida Jinja-mae are offering special collaboration rooms that are decked out in Miku decorations. Hotel guests will be treated to exclusive campaign gifts, including an acrylic key chain, stickers and a tote bag. You will also be allowed to keep your room key, which is stamped with illustrations. The Croom Hakata Gion’s café is serving a “Miku-nade” lemonade.

