Pokemon fans, get ready to catch ’em all—all the Lego pieces that is, because Lego and The Pokémon Company have revealed an official collaboration that will bring the beloved pocket monsters into the world of building blocks for the first time.

The partnership will see Lego Pokemon sets hitting stores shelves sometime in 2026, giving fans a new way to engage with the iconic franchise.

Everything We Know So Far About the Lego Pokemon Sets

The official announcement from Lego simply states, “Lego Pokemon is a brand-new collaboration that brings your love for bricks and your love for Pokemon together.” While specific details about the sets remain under wraps, the collaboration promises to allow Pokemon Trainers to “build and catch some of their favorite Pokemon.”

A Lego Pikachu tail is shown in the teaser, so you can all but guarantee the first set revealed will featured Pokemon’s yellow mascot. While exact product details haven’t been revealed, the partnership likely means fans will be able to build some of the franchise’s most iconic characters, potentially including Charizard, Eevee, and other popular Pokemon.

This marks the first time the Danish brick maker has partnered with the Japanese gaming giant, with Lego confirming, “We can’t say that we have [made a Pokemon set], no. But in 2026, the answer to that question will be totally different.”

The collaboration could range from complex display models aimed at adult collectors to playsets designed for younger builders. Given Lego’s previous video game collaborations, such as Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog, the Pokemon sets might feature interactive elements or integrate with the broader Pokemon gaming ecosystem.

How To Stay Updated on the Latest Pokemon Lego News

For those wanting to stay updated on the collaboration, Lego recommends signing up for their newsletter and becoming a Lego Insiders member.

The Lego Pokemon collaboration represents a marriage of two cultural powerhouses – one rooted in Japanese gaming innovation and the other in Danish creative construction. For the passionate communities of both Lego enthusiasts and Pokemon collectors, 2026 can’t come soon enough.

