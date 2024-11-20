One of the most beloved Pokemon generations is getting its own commemorative collection! Pokemon Gold and Silver, the second generation of mainline Pokemon games that brought us the adorable starter trio Chikorita, Cyndaquil and Totodile, celebrates its 25th birthday this year. Read on to find out more about this shiny collection and how you can get your hands on it.

Get Dressed Up In Pokemon Swag with Shiny New Merch

For the 25th anniversary of Gold and Silver, the Pokemon Center will be releasing some premium plushies of Ho-Oh and Lugia. These will have a unique gold and silver design respectively, making them distinct from the standard plushies. Also very shiny are the sleek looking sukajan jackets which have both legendary Pokemon on the front, a map of the Johto region on the inside and the original game packaging on the back. Don’t fret, they didn’t forget about the Legendary Beasts. You can pick up these stunning teacups which reveal either Raikou, Entei or Suicune once you’ve filled it with hot water. There are also matching small plates which have the battle scene depicted with Gyrados and Pikachu or the Pokedex entry of Espeon and Umbreon.

Stationery fiends can also be part of the celebrations. The spiral notebook has a cover filled with pixel Pokemon sprites from both the first and second generation. True to the theme, you can get a Milktank correction tape that rolls out milky white tape to cover your written mistakes. And if you’re particularly forgetful, the Gold and Silver memo pads are just the thing to stick around the house as reminders.

Where To Find the Gold And Silver 25th Anniversary Collection

The Pokemon Gold and Silver 25th Anniversary Collection officially releases on Saturday November 23, 2024. However the listing will be made visible on Pokemon Center Online from 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 21. The Amazon Japan Pokemon Store will also begin accepting pre-orders from Saturday but get in as soon as you can as there are limited quantities available. Post-release date, you may find the merch available at physical Pokemon Centers around Japan. To view the current lineup preview, check here.

