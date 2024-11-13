Anything with Pokemon on it is bound to attract attention. However even we were surprised at how much Pokemon TCG Pocket has taken off. According to the App Store Weekly Game Chart, which tracks the number of downloads per week in the Japanese App Store, Pokemon TCG Pocket has maintained top place for its second consecutive week. This marks two weeks in a row that the app was the most downloaded app in the “Free Game” category since it launched on October 30.

What Is Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Pokemon TCG Pocket is a digitized version of the popular physical Pokemon trading card game. The game allows users (or trainers) to collect all kinds of Pokemon cards. The game is free to play and comes with two free booster packs that you can open per day. You can even choose from three types of boosters and then spin through the entire selection while praying for the appearance of a coveted shiny Mewtwo or Charizard.

Collecting and flexing your card collection is just one part of the game. You can also build decks and engage in battles against other players. The rules for this are mostly identical to the physical card game with players drawing cards, placing Pokemon on the field and attacking the opponent to win. While other daily rewards and bonuses also exist, especially when you’re just starting off, there are in-app purchases that can give you more freedom to play such as by opening more booster packs.

Where To Play Pokemon TCG Pocket

Ready to become the best Pokemon TCG trainer, like no one ever was? It’s easy enough to get involved since the game is free and available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. Be warned, competition is likely to be tough. As of November 2, the game has already surpassed 10 million downloads which means plenty of trainers are out there to battle with. If anything, it seems the biggest winners are The Pokemon Company themselves. The game has generated around USD 3 million per day in revenue since release with Japanese players accounting for 45% of their total earnings.