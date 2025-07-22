Pokemon Stamp Rally season is officially back. This annual tradition — a summer-long collaboration between JR East and The Pokemon Company — invites fans to crisscross Tokyo and neighboring regions by train, collecting special stamps at participating stations. Think of it as a real-world Pokedex adventure: pick up a booklet, travel to train stations and collect custom Pokemon stamps. Complete the course, and you’ll earn exclusive Pokemon-themed rewards.

The 2025 edition of the JR East Pokemon Mega Stamp Rally spans 36 stations across the Tokyo metropolitan area. Like the games, where you build your team one Pokemon at a time, this rally challenges you to collect stamps while exploring new neighborhoods and leveling up your travel experience.

From July 18 to August 31, aspiring trainers can gather stamps and earn tiered rewards, from limited-edition merchandise to trading cards and toys. With dozens of stations, stamps, Pokemon and prizes to keep track of, the sheer scale of the rally can be a little overwhelming.

Here’s your definitive guide to navigating this year’s Mega Stamp Rally like a pro.

Rally Station Map

This year, 36 Pokemon character stamps are scattered across JR East stations in and around Tokyo. Below is a full list of participating stations and where to find each stamp. We also included both the characters’ official English names and their official Japanese names for your reference.

Be warned that most stamps are located outside the ticket gates, meaning that you must tap your IC card to officially exit and collect the stamp. Your card will be charged even if you exit and re-enter the station to move on to the next location. If you are planning on catching all of the Pokemon, it might be a good idea to invest in a JR Tokyo Free Ticket to access unlimited JR East lines throughout the day.

Stations marked with * are Stage 2 locations.

Akabane Station (Mega Venusaur/ Mega Fushigibana ): Outside the north exit ticket gate

Ageo Station (Scream Tail/ Sakebushippo ): Outside the ticket gate, on the left side inside the Midori no Madoguchi ticket office

Asagaya Station (Mega Kangaskhan/ Megagarura ): Outside the ticket gates, near the north exit

Ikebukuro Station * (Meowscarada/ Masukanya ): Outside the south ticket gate

Itabashi Station (Mega Gengar/ Megagenga ): Outside the ticket gate

Ueno Station * (Quaxwell/ Uerukamo ): Outside Iriya ticket gate

Urawa Station (Mega Absol/ Megaabusoru ): Outside the central ticket gate, near the Midori no Madoguchi ticket office

Ebisu Station * (Gimmighoul/ Korekure ): Outside the west ticket gate

Osaki Station (Ceruledge/ Soubureizu ): Outside the north ticket gate

Ofuna Station (Mega Steelix/ Megahaganeru ): On the left side after exiting the south ticket gate

Omiya Station * (Dot’s Tinkatuff/ Dottononakanukyan ): Near the central ticket gate, outside the police station

Omori Station * (Charcadet/ Karubou ): Outside the central ticket gate

Kashiwa Station (Mega Gardevoir/ Megasanaito ): Outside the central ticket gate

Kanda Station (Rhyhorn & Golduck/ Saidon & Gorudakku ): outside the south exit ticket gate

Kita-Senju Station * (Hattena/ Teburimu ): Outside the south ticket gate

Koshigaya-Laketown Station (Maushold/ Ikkanezumi ): On the left side after exiting the ticket gate

Sakuragicho Station * (Terapagos/ Terapagosu ): Outside the south ticket gate

Shinagawa Station * (Kilowattrel/ Taikaiden ): Outside the central ticket gate, near the Midori no Madoguchi ticket office

Shin-Urayasu Station (Mega Gyarados/ Megagyaradosu ): On the life side after exiting the central ticket gate

Shinjuku Station * (Yellow Mega Lucario/ Kiiroimegarukario ): On the right side after exiting the east ticket gate

Shinmatsudo Station (Mega Slowbro/ Megayadoran ): Outside of the ticket gate

Takanawa Gateway Station (Mega Charizard X/ Megarizadon X ): Outside of the north ticket gate

Tachikawa Station (Medicham/ Charemu ): Outside of the west ticket gate

Chiba Station (Tasugiri/ Sharitatsu ): On the right side after exiting the central ticket gate

Tokyo Station * (Captain Pikachu/ Kyaputenpikachu ): Outside the Marunouchi south exit ticket gate

Nippori Station (Pawmi/ Pamo ): Outside the north ticket gate

Hasuda Station (Mega Altaria/ Megachirutarisu ): On the right side after exiting the ticket gate

Haneda Airport (Mega Charizard Y/ Megarizadon Y ): Inside the ticket gate of Terminal 3 Station, inside the Platform 2 waiting room

Funabashi Station (Mega Blastoise/ Megakamokkusu ): Outside the central ticket gate, in front of the Midori no Madoguchi ticket office

Machida Station (Garganacl/ Kyojion ): Outside of the central ticket gate, in front of the Midori no Madoguchi ticket office

Mitaka Station * (Mega Sableye/ Megayamirami ): Outside of the ticket gate, in front of the Midori no Madoguchi ticket office

Musashi-Urawa Station (Umbreon/ Burakki ): On the right side after exiting the ticket gate

Yokohama Station (Mega Tyranitar/ Megabangirasu ): Outside the central north ticket gate

Yotsuya Station * (Crocalor/ Achigeta ): On the left side after exiting the Yotsuya exit ticket gate

Yoyogi Station (Mega Ampharos/ Megadenryu ): On the right side after exiting the west exit ticket gate

Ryugasakishi Station (White Zygarde/Shiroijigarude): Outside the ticket gate

The Pokemon stamp rally consists of various stages of participation — you can pick your own level of commitment, from collecting just a few stamps for fun to catching all 36 characters. Each stage has its own unique prizes.

Stage 1: The Starter Course

To complete Stage 1, collect any six character stamps. Once you have them, head to one of the nine designated NewDays “Goal Shops” (locations listed below) and exchange your booklet for your first reward. Conveniently, most of these stores are inside the stations, usually near the stamp area.

By completing Stage 1, you can receive a jumbo Pokemon Trading Card Game promo card featuring Pikachu EX as well as booklets for Stage 2 and Stage 3.

Prize redemption locations

NewDays Akabane : Outside the north ticket gate

NewDays Ikebukuro : Outside the central west exit ticket gate

NewDays Ueno : Outside the entrance ticket gate

NewDays Omiya : Second floor, central ticket gate outside of the north exit

NewDays Gransta Marunouchi Tokyo : Outside the Marunouchi underground south exit ticket gate

NewDays CIAL Yokohama : Outside the central north and south ticket gates, corner of the west exit

NewDays Shinagawa Chuo : Second floor north ticket gate, next to the ticket machine

NewDays Shinjuku : Outside the east ticket gate

NewDays Tachikawa: Outside the east ticket gate concourse

Stage 2: Trainer Tier

Stage 2 requires you to collect all 12 stamps from a special set of stations. These 12 “Stage 2” stations are marked with an asterisk (*) in the rally station list above.

Already visited some during your first stage journey? Good news: you’re allowed to cut and paste previously collected stamps from Stage 1 into your Stage 2 booklet. But if you’re aiming to complete all 36 eventually, it’s worth collecting new ones.

Once you’ve completed Stage 2, visit the Tokyo Station Goal Counter to claim your next rewards: a Pokemon Frienda Yellow Mega Lucario arcade game card, a clear multi-case featuring this year’s Pokemon and an entry ticket for a lottery giveaway — 50 winners will receive a Yellow Mega Lucario plush toy.

Stage 3: Pokemon Master Challenge

To become an ultimate Pokemon Master, catch all 36 Pokemon! If you get all 36 stamps in your booklet, bring it to the Tokyo Station Goal Counter to receive an exclusive keychain.

Extra Stage

This extra stage of the rally ventures outside of the Tokyo metropolitan area, into the Tohoku region. You can collect stamps of the legendary Six Heroes at designated shinkansen stations.

Sendai Station (Lapras/ Rapurasu ): Outside of the shinkansen ticket gate, near the Midori no Madoguchi ticket office on the third floor

Morioka Station (Galarian Moltres/ Gararufaiya ): Outside of the ticket gate, near the south Midori no Madoguchi ticket office on the second floor

Yamagata Station (Kleavor/ Basagiri ): Outside of the shinkansen ticket gate on the second floor

Akita Station (Rayquaza/ Rekkuza ): Near the central ticket gate

Niigata Station (Gouging Fire/ Ugatsuhomura ): Outside of the shinkansen east ticket gate, in front of the east Midori no Madoguchi ticket office

Shin-Aomori Station (Arboliva/ Oriva ): In front of the waiting room outside of the shinkansen ticket gate

You only need one stamp for the shinkansen course. Collect any of these six special stamps and present it to the Tokyo Station Goal Counter to receive an exclusive medal featuring Black Rayquaza.

Merchandise and Extra Campaign Activities

Limited-edition Pokemon items — including rally-themed merchandise and snacks — will be available at participating NewDays stores.

A special premium edition of the stamp booklet (¥2,420) is also on sale. It includes spaces for all 36 metro and six shinkansen stamps, a stamp booklet holder and a pouch for your IC card. Please note that if you use the premium booklet, all prizes must be redeemed at Tokyo Station.

The nine prize redemption locations will also have Pikachu-edition Tokyo Banana, a popular sponge cake with banana custard filling. The Pikachu version of the treat comes with four pieces inside the box and has adorable Pikachu designs on the cakes and the packaging.

Additionally, the Tokyo Station Goal Counter will be distributing Captain Pikachu paper sun visors from July 18 to September 1, until supplies last.

Finally, select trains will be getting a Pokemon makeover. From August 4, the Yamanote Line will be themed around Masukanya (Meowscarada), the Keihin-Tohoku Line will showcase Uerukamo (Quaxwell) and the Chuo Line will feature Achigeta (Crocalor). These trains will remain Pokemon-themed until late August.

