Starting in early 2026, fans will finally have a real-world place to catch ’em all. PokePark Kanto, the first-ever permanent outdoor Pokemon theme park, is set to open inside Yomiuri Land in Inagi City, Tokyo.

Set against the backdrop of Tama Hills, this 26,000-square-meter attraction will offer a fully immersive experience where Pokemon come to life all year round.

Inside PokePark Kanto: What We Know So Far About Its 2026 Opening

If you’ve been following Pokemon since the beginning, the park’s name will sound familiar. It’s a double homage — both to the original Red, Blue and Green games, which are set in the fictional Kanto region, and to its real-life location in Tokyo’s Kanto area.

So far, no actual footage of the park has been released. Instead, the official announcement video revealed a beautifully crafted miniature diorama of the park, offering a charming preview of its layout and atmosphere.

The park will be divided into two main zones: Pokemon Forest and Sedge Town.

Pokemon Forest

Pokemon Forest is a roughly 500-meter nature walk through varied terrain — think grassy paths, tunnels, slopes and trails. You’ll be able to observe and find your favorite Pokémon mingling in groups, hiding in the underbrush or roaming freely around the terrain.

Sedge Town

Serving as the park’s social hub, Sedge Town centers around a Primarina-themed fountain. This area will include a Pokemon Center, Pokemart and a Pokemon Trainers’ Market, where guests can shop for themed merchandise. A Sedge Gym will give aspiring trainers a chance to test their skills, while a Pokemon Greeting Parade will let visitors of all ages meet a variety of Pokemon up close.

Two larger attractions are also in development — rumored to include a Pikachu-themed ride and a merry-go-round — though details haven’t been confirmed yet.

When Can You Visit PokePark Kanto in 2026?

Tickets are expected to go on sale in stages starting in fall 2025, with pricing and reservation details to be announced closer to the park’s grand opening in early 2026. In the meantime, keep the momentum going — hop on the train for the 2025 Pokemon Stamp Rally, or brush up your Pokedex by getting to know some dark Pokemon lore.

