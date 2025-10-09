Human Made (stylized at HUMAN MADE) is taking a walk down memory lane — and this time, Pikachu is coming along for the ride. The Tokyo-based label founded by designer and cultural icon NIGO has unveiled its newest collaboration: Human Made x Pokémon, a nine-piece capsule collection that fuses streetwear craftsmanship with the whimsical charm of the beloved franchise. Set to launch on October 11, 2025, the lineup will be available through Human Made’s stores in Japan, Seoul and Hong Kong, as well as its online store. As expected for a release of this scale, store entry on launch day will be by lottery, with sign-ups open from October 8–9.

A Capsule of Nostalgia

The nine-piece lineup has everything from Pokémon-embroidered outerwear to playful home goods. Standout items include a Farfetch’d-inspired coverall jacket (complete with two loops to hold a leek), as well as a varsity jacket and coach jacket emblazoned with the Pokémon Made logo — Human Made’s signature red heart motif featuring a Pikachu.

There’s also a heavyweight hoodie and two variants of Pokémon Made graphic tees (¥12,100–¥13,200).

Adding to the collector appeal, each Human Made store will offer an exclusive color variation of this T-shirt: red the online store, green for Human Made 1928 in Kyoto, orange for Shibuya Parco, pink for Harajuku, yellow for Osaka’s Shinsaibashi, purple for Sapporo and light blue for Fukuoka, making the drop a genuine cross-city scavenger hunt for fans.

The collaboration’s homeware lineup is just as charming. Alongside the apparel, there’s a Pokémon Made coffee mug (¥3,850) and a cushion of Pikachu hugging a heart (¥16,500).

The World of Human Made

Founded in 2010 by NIGO — the creative force behind A Bathing Ape and the current artistic director of Kenzo and FamilyMart — Human Made has long been known for its retro Americana, workwear-inspired cuts and playful motifs. The brand often channels themes of nostalgia and craftsmanship.

This isn’t the first time NIGO has tapped into gaming or anime culture. Human Made has previously collaborated with icons like Girls Don’t Cry and Kaws. Here, though, the charm lies in simplicity: the collection’s earthy tones and familiar silhouettes are balanced by subtle nods to childhood joy — transforming Pikachu and Farfetch’d into wearable pieces of pop history.

For more details (and a shot at your own Pikachu cushion), head to humanmade.jp or follow Human Made on Instagram for updates.

